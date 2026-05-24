Here's How To Get Fresh Fries At Wendy's
If you're like us, you're not picky about fries. Curly, waffle, shoestring? Yes, please. Skin-on or skinless? Sign us up. The one exception is limp, cold fries that have been sitting for too long. Of all the fast-food chains that serve high-quality fries, Wendy's is among the most popular — and it might be easier to get fresh fries there than at one of the chain's competitors.
Wendy's signature side is made from russet potatoes. The fast-food fries have a thin, natural-cut shape and come with bits of potato skin and sea salt. According to former employees on Reddit, all you have to do is ask for fresh fries to get them. Sure, you may run the risk of annoying the cooks, but they'll likely oblige. On the plus side, it shouldn't be too unreasonable a request, considering Wendy's Hot & Crispy Fry Guarantee rolled out in 2021. If your fries aren't fresh when you get them, the chain is committed to replacing them for free.
It's only one step in the brand's fry-improvement journey of the last two decades. In 2010, Wendy's revamped its fries by upgrading to the skin-on, sea salt variety. When the Hot & Crispy promotion rolled out in 2021, the chain tweaked the recipe again with a supremely thin coating of batter that helps the fries retain their crispness. The current Wendy's fries are the result of painstaking taste-tests; the culinary team tried about 20 cuts and shapes before nailing them.
Ask for fresh Wendy's fries if they're old (or revive them at home)
Despite Wendy's Hot & Crispy Fry Guarantee, some still receive old, cold fries. But it's an easy fix, say employees. "Wendy's locations are supposed to throw away fries that have been sitting around for 15 minutes, but my location doesn't," one Reddit user claimed. "We were technically supposed to cook new ones every like 15 to 20 minutes, but management rarely did this during late-night hours because there were so few customers ... when someone complained about them though, they'd throw some fresh ones down and replace the cold ones," added another. A third Redditor suggested asking for some fresh fries but warned, "They might just drop them back in the oil anyway."
According to employees, cooked fries that sit for a time before they're served are subpar, often turning soggy or dehydrated. This is largely due to the potatoes' moisture content. When fried, a crisp exterior forms and traps moisture inside, but as the fries sit, the interior water starts to dampen the outside of the fry.
Luckily, there are ways to revive old Wendy's fries. Reheating them in the air fryer will reduce their moisture and take them from soggy to crispy. A conventional oven works too, if you don't have an air fryer. You can even reheat them on the stove in a cast iron skillet in a pinch; just be sure to pat them dry first.