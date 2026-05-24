Here's How To Get Fresh Fries At Wendy's

If you're like us, you're not picky about fries. Curly, waffle, shoestring? Yes, please. Skin-on or skinless? Sign us up. The one exception is limp, cold fries that have been sitting for too long. Of all the fast-food chains that serve high-quality fries, Wendy's is among the most popular — and it might be easier to get fresh fries there than at one of the chain's competitors.

Wendy's signature side is made from russet potatoes. The fast-food fries have a thin, natural-cut shape and come with bits of potato skin and sea salt. According to former employees on Reddit, all you have to do is ask for fresh fries to get them. Sure, you may run the risk of annoying the cooks, but they'll likely oblige. On the plus side, it shouldn't be too unreasonable a request, considering Wendy's Hot & Crispy Fry Guarantee rolled out in 2021. If your fries aren't fresh when you get them, the chain is committed to replacing them for free.

It's only one step in the brand's fry-improvement journey of the last two decades. In 2010, Wendy's revamped its fries by upgrading to the skin-on, sea salt variety. When the Hot & Crispy promotion rolled out in 2021, the chain tweaked the recipe again with a supremely thin coating of batter that helps the fries retain their crispness. The current Wendy's fries are the result of painstaking taste-tests; the culinary team tried about 20 cuts and shapes before nailing them.