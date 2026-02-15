12 Fast Food Chains That Serve The Highest Quality French Fries

Burgers and sandwiches are nice and everything, but everyone knows that the main attractions in the fast food world are the fries. If a chain can conquer the mysteries of producing high-quality fries that make customers swoon and swear their devotion, it can pretty much guarantee return business on a regular basis. And there is no shortage of fast food restaurants vying for that kind of loyalty, serving up a slew of fries like bait on a hook.

The culinary conundrum is that every restaurant has its own concept of what constitutes quality fries. Regardless of taste and texture, using quality potatoes, engaging in thoughtful preparation, and frying in the right oil all contribute to the overall profile. The finished fries end up tasting fresher and more homemade than the fries at restaurants where quantity is a greater focus than quality.

There's nothing wrong with loving fries that don't rate as a high-quality offering, of course. But in case you were wondering how your favorite fast food fries stack up, or if you're looking to upgrade from substandard fries to something more substantial, these chains all strive for a more premium process for making their fries into food worthy of a fervent fan following.