The Boomer Tipping Habit That Younger Diners Shake Their Heads At

If you thought the general conversation around tipping culture is volatile, just wait until age gets involved. As reported by Southern Living in 2025, TradingPedia (a news website featuring financial topics) polled 2,005 consumers on their tipping practices and found that Millennials and Gen Z diners are the most generous, leaving 19.49% and 19.31% on restaurant bills, respectively. Conversely, Gen Xers usually tipped around 18.21%, while Boomers left just 16.4% on average. In case you're unaware, the birth years for Gen Z range from 1997 to 2010, 1981 to 1996 for Millennials, 1965 to 1980 for Gen X, and 1946 to 1964 for Boomers.

With acceptable tipping minimums creeping ever upward, the tipping practices of older adults have become even more of a lightning rod. On Reddit, an airport bartender recalled waiting on an older patron who gleefully informed them, "Sorry, I don't believe in tipping." One commenter highlighted the legitimate issues with the American tipping system while also saying, "I'm not going to screw over a real person over some nebulous philosophical argument." Another Redditor introduced a historical perspective among the many criticisms, stating, "Boomers will say it as a way of getting out of a social convention that they and their parents largely are the cause and perpetuators of."