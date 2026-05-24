Why You Should Look Twice At An Aldi Item With A 'D' On The Price Tag

Aldi's shelves are packed full of delicious and unique offerings. In some ways, each visit can feel like exploring, with even regular shoppers sometimes discovering new favorites. But items can also disappear from shelves, never to be seen again except in the dreams of wistful shoppers. Aldi pros know to look for one tried-and-true sign that a certain item might be on its way out, and that's the letter "D" on the item's tag.

The telltale letter stands for "discontinued," the unfortunate fate of the labeled item, and can appear in handwritten form or printed in the number shown under the price. It occurs for any number of reasons, ranging from poor sales to a lack of supply to a planned inventory shift for seasonal or holiday reasons.

Although there's little a shopper can do once the dreaded "D" has struck a personal favorite, one option remains, thanks to this knowledge: stocking up. (This is particularly popular when it's one of the items selected as Aldi products you need to try before you die.)