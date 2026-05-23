9 Foods That Pack A Bigger Vitamin C Punch Than Oranges

When you think of a food that's full of vitamin C, the first thing you likely think of is an orange. The bright citrus fruit is known for being one of the absolute healthiest foods you can buy, especially when it comes to hitting daily recommended doses of nutrients. While all citrus fruits contain vitamin C, the exact amount depends on the fruit's size and level of ripeness.

Vitamin C is one of the essential nutrients we need every day for a number of reasons; it's required for the synthesis of collagen and some neurotransmitters and is also important for protein metabolism. A lack of the vitamin can result in a disease called scurvy, which causes joint pain, bruising, slow healing, and death if it's not treated.

Not consuming enough vitamin C can have consequences, but if you're not a fan of oranges or don't want to take a supplement, there are a number of foods that contain higher levels than the juicy citrus. For reference, the average 131-gram orange (roughly 3 inches in diameter) contains 77 milligrams of vitamin C (via USDA). From other fruit to more unique bites to leafy green veggies, there are plenty of ways you can up your vitamin C intake without so much as looking at an orange.