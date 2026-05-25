Cabernet Sauvignon Vs Merlot: What Sets These Popular Red Wines Apart?

Wine is a beloved part of food and drink culture the world over, whether you're pairing it with a tasty meal or just enjoying a relaxing glass after a long day. However, some wine drinkers may find the many varieties and styles a bit overwhelming once they get past the real difference between red and white wine. Cabernet sauvignon and merlot are two of the most common red wines drinkers will likely encounter at liquor stores or on menus. While they share some similarities, there are some important taste distinctions to be aware of as well.

First, it's worth acknowledging what these two styles have in common. Both typically share a deep ruby or burgundy color, rather than the purplish hue of malbec or the cherry red of younger wines like pinot noir. Both are also thought to hail from France's southwest Bordeaux region, a notable wine-making area. Beyond these factors, wine lovers with discriminating palates and novices alike may notice differing flavor profiles, which can affect your choice between the two, whether you want deep and intense or smooth and fruity.