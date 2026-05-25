Cabernet Sauvignon Vs Merlot: What Sets These Popular Red Wines Apart?
Wine is a beloved part of food and drink culture the world over, whether you're pairing it with a tasty meal or just enjoying a relaxing glass after a long day. However, some wine drinkers may find the many varieties and styles a bit overwhelming once they get past the real difference between red and white wine. Cabernet sauvignon and merlot are two of the most common red wines drinkers will likely encounter at liquor stores or on menus. While they share some similarities, there are some important taste distinctions to be aware of as well.
First, it's worth acknowledging what these two styles have in common. Both typically share a deep ruby or burgundy color, rather than the purplish hue of malbec or the cherry red of younger wines like pinot noir. Both are also thought to hail from France's southwest Bordeaux region, a notable wine-making area. Beyond these factors, wine lovers with discriminating palates and novices alike may notice differing flavor profiles, which can affect your choice between the two, whether you want deep and intense or smooth and fruity.
Cabernet Sauvignon: bold, intense, and full-bodied
The most important and noticeable difference between cabernet and merlot is taste. Cabernets are characterized by notes of black berries and cherries, cedar, spice, tobacco, and leather. This rich, earthy taste complements dishes featuring red meat, particularly when charred and grilled. Cabernet is also the expert-approved wine pairing for burgers.
Although the two wines come from the same region, cabernet sauvignon prefers a somewhat different growing medium than merlot. The rocky, gravel-based soil of parts of Bordeaux help cabernets develop intense flavor as the vines use a lot of energy to search the soil for nutrients. This extra boldness and fuller body are more distinguishing characteristics of cabernet sauvignon, fueled by the wine's higher tannin content. These tannins are what give cabernet a drier, more puckered mouthfeel. Cabernet's tannins and higher acidity are also what make it an ideal candidate for longer aging than merlot, a process that can help develop more layered, complex flavors over time.
Merlot: smoother, more well-rounded
Merlot's flavor typically consists of plum, raspberry, and strawberry, as well as notes of chocolate or vanilla. With fewer tannins, it tends to have a lighter, smoother finish. The style is also known for having a softer, more approachable body.
While cabernets prefer the rockier soil, merlot thrives in the richer mix of red clay and limestone. In addition, it's more at home in cooler soil and environments. This helps produce the more well-rounded nature seen with typical merlots. Food-wise, this means they go best with herbal-forward meat marinades or sauces, vegetables, and heartier fish, like salmon or tuna.
As two of the most popular styles of wine around the world, wine lovers should know how to choose between cabernet sauvignon and merlot. Even with broad similarities (and substantial variation within them), cabernets are far more robust while merlots are much smoother.