Why You'll Sometimes See Bell Peppers Sold In Packages

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The humble Capsicum Annuum is the species that includes bell peppers, and it's a staple food in cultures across the world. Capsicum Annuum is believed to be the first pepper species cultivated by humans for food, starting around 6,000 years ago in Mexico. If bell peppers have been consumed for thousands of years just the way they are, why have growers and retailers begun packaging them in plastic?

Despite the crop's long history, individual bell peppers are not particularly durable. They have soft skin and a high water content, which means they can be damaged easily and are susceptible to moisture loss. An extra layer of plastic helps preserve them during travel and while in the grocery store, protecting against bruises or punctures, as well as moisture evaporation that can lead to shriveling. Still, that extra plastic wrap isn't essential, so only some stores use it — such as Aldi, which tends to wrap a lot of its produce in plastic for those preventative reasons.

Another, simpler reason bell peppers may be pre-packaged is for the convenience of having multiple colors of bell peppers together all at once. It's common to see multicolor packs (though many exclude green peppers) or even pre-sliced mixed peppers for a ready-to-eat option. Here, it's all about convenience and variety, not preserving freshness.