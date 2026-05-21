The Best Costco Father's Day Gifts Shoppers Are Snapping Up In 2026
Costco might not be the obvious choice when shopping for gifts, but the warehouse retailer has tons of great options for everyone. In anticipation of Father's Day, we searched the website for the most popular goods from the past year and discovered cookware, snack baskets, grilling tools, a canned meat sampler, and plenty of other finds. Though Costco is best known for its Kirkland Signature line, many of the goods featured here come from well-known name-brands.
Something to consider: Most of the items in our selection can't be found within physical warehouses. Instead, shoppers will need to visit the website to score these online only exclusives. Also, we can't guarantee every Father's Day gift shared here will be available at all locations. The holiday falls on June 21 this year, so you still have plenty of time to shop. Costco members might love the savings and convenience of bulk groceries (here are some tips for shaving even more off your Costco bill), but this unique product selection is just as appealing.
Blackstone Omnivore Griddle with Hinged Hood and Soft Cover
Blackstone's convenient griddle comes with a front-mounted accessory holder, plus dual side shelves for easy prepping of tasty barbecue and grilling recipes like spareribs and steak kabobs. This barbecue bundle should be a major hit with grill masters.
Buy the Blackstone Omnivore Griddle with Hinged Hood and Soft Cover online for $499.99.
Hickory Farms Savory Farmhouse Gift Box
When in doubt, the gift of meat and cheese never misses on Father's Day. This savory gift box is like a traveling charcuterie, complete with summer sausage, sharp cheddar cheese, crackers, and a jar of sweet hot mustard.
Buy the Hickory Farms Savory Farmhouse Gift Box online for $29.99.
Henckels 9-Piece Outdoor BBQ Set
A true artiste needs the right tools to create works of art. As for dads (and dad-like figures) who believe a perfectly cooked steak is a thing of beauty, this utensil set from Henckels is a wonderful selection for Father's Day.
Buy the Henckels 9-Piece Outdoor BBQ Set online for $119.99.
Hickory Farms Sweet & Savory Snacks Gift Basket
Snack baskets are perfect for dads who are hard to shop for, and this Hickory Farms collection has a little bit of everything. Each basket contains a good mix of sweet and savory eats, including dried fruit, smoked gouda, chocolate chip cookies, mixed nuts, and salami.
Buy the Hickory Farms Sweet & Savory Snacks Gift Basket online for $69.99.
Damn, Man Executive Deluxe Box Snack Collection
More than just a humorous name, the Damn, Man snack box is brimming with meats (as well as a variety of nuts like almonds, cashews, and peanuts). In addition to beef sticks and summer sausage, this set comes with exotic meat sticks made with bison, elk, gator, and wild boar.
Buy the Damn, Man Executive Deluxe Box Snack Collection online for $84.99.
Cuisinart 5-in-1 Digital Griddler
Home chefs will appreciate this convenient five-in-one cooking appliance. The compact device can be used to prepare a variety of meals, such as breakfast, seafood, and pressed sandwiches. It also comes with a drip tray and scraping tool for easier cleanup.
Buy the Cuisinart 5-in-1 Digital Griddler online for $89.99.
Island Princess Best of Hawaii Gift Set
As the name indicates, this gift box celebrates snacks from the great state of Hawaii. There's honey roasted macadamia nuts, chocolate-coated pineapple, toffee-covered treats, and other goodies. The set also includes a bag of Molokai coffee, an upscale variety derived from beans only grown in Molokai, Hawaii.
Buy the Island Princess Best of Hawaii Gift Set online for $114.99.
Lodge Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle
From stove top to campfire, this reversible grill/griddle combo would make a nice addition to your father's cast-iron arsenal. The dual cooktops are compatible with all types of dishes and recipes, like fried eggs, burgers, kebabs, and pancakes.
Buy the Lodge Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle online for $33.99.
SPAM Variety Gift Set With Slicer
Spam may have some famous detractors (Andrew Zimmern named it as one of the foods he couldn't even eat), but fans of the canned meat are here for it. For those individuals, this Spam gift box will surely spark joy. In addition to the three flavor varieties, this set also comes with its own nifty slicer.
Buy the SPAM Variety Gift Set with Slicer online for $59.99.
Hickory Farms Traditional Gift Box
Aren't sure how to honor the dads in your life this Father's Day? A Hickory Farms gift box has everything necessary for a mammoth snacking session. The traditional mix includes summer sausage, several cheese varieties like three cheese and onion, jalapeño cheddar, and smoked gouda, as well as toasted crackers.
Buy the Hickory Farms Traditional Gift Box online for $49.99.
Blackstone Griddle with Hard Cover and Carry Bag Bundle
Have griddle, will travel; this bundle is great for outdoorsy types with a zest for cooking. One of the few products on this list available in-store, it measures 27 inches in width and 22 inches deep, great for portability. Along with the device itself, you also get a durable and weather-resistant bag for easy transportation.
Buy the Blackstone Griddle with Hard Cover and Carry Bag Bundle online for $158.99.
Savory Sampler Bread, Cheese, Salami and Fruit Gift Basket
Talk about a great gift for a gourmand. This basket comes with fresh fruit, meats, cheeses (with knife), snacks, and two tempting bread options: challah twists with chocolate chips and a rustic-style potato loaf.
Buy the Savory Sampler Bread, Cheese, Salami and Fruit Gift Basket online for $119.99.
Ovente Smokeless Griddle & Grill System
Rainy day grilling is no problem with this smokeless appliance, as it's made to be used indoors. And thanks to features like fast heating, drip tray, non-stick plates, and precise temperature controls, this device can cook up a variety of recipes.
Buy the Ovente Smokeless Griddle & Grill System online for $89.99.
Damn, Man Meat and Nut Snack Gift Box
Give your dang ol' dad some meat (and nuts) with this tongue-in-cheek snack box. Each set comes with three beef stick flavors (spicy, mild, and black pepper), as well as snack mixes in varieties like coconut curry peanuts and honey sea salt almonds.
Buy the Damn, Man Meat and Nut Snack Gift Box online for $39.99.
Nordic Ware Naturals 2-piece Oven Crisping Pan and Rack
Oven crisper pans are similar to air fryers, as the perforated, elevated surface improves the flow of heat around foods. This Nordic Ware pan at Costco also functions as a sheet pan and baking rack and can even be used for smoking foods on the grill.
Buy the Nordic Ware Naturals 2-piece Oven Crisping Pan and Rack online for $28.99.