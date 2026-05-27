Visiting Pennsylvania? Don't Leave Without Trying This Signature Beer

Pennsylvania isn't short on unique food, from Philly cheesesteaks and Pittsburgh fry-stuffed sandwiches to the distinctive Amish cuisine served throughout rural areas. However, the Keystone State is also rich in beer heritage, including a beloved signature state beer those who've never visited or lived in the mid-Atlantic might ever have encountered. That's Yuengling Traditional Lager, made by a brewery that has been satisfying thirsty Pennsylvanians for nearly two centuries.

Founded in 1829, Yuengling holds the honor of America's oldest still-operating brewery. Unlike many, it survived prohibition by switching up its focus to make ice cream, a side business that still operates today. Despite many changes over generations, Yuengling is still primarily located in the small town of Pottsville, just under 100 miles northwest of Philadelphia, with an additional company-owned brewing facility in Tampa, Florida.

The Traditional Lager, the company's flagship beer, is based on a recipe from the 1800s that was revived by the company in the late 1980s. It offers a memorable combination of caramelized grain flavors and rich amber color yet remains deceptively refreshing due to its lighter body. At 4.5% ABV, it's also more drinkable than some darker beers, which can reach into the high single-digit or even low double-digit ABV range. It's available as a draft and in its distinctive dark-green bottle, as well as portable, budget-friendly cans.