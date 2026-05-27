Visiting Pennsylvania? Don't Leave Without Trying This Signature Beer
Pennsylvania isn't short on unique food, from Philly cheesesteaks and Pittsburgh fry-stuffed sandwiches to the distinctive Amish cuisine served throughout rural areas. However, the Keystone State is also rich in beer heritage, including a beloved signature state beer those who've never visited or lived in the mid-Atlantic might ever have encountered. That's Yuengling Traditional Lager, made by a brewery that has been satisfying thirsty Pennsylvanians for nearly two centuries.
Founded in 1829, Yuengling holds the honor of America's oldest still-operating brewery. Unlike many, it survived prohibition by switching up its focus to make ice cream, a side business that still operates today. Despite many changes over generations, Yuengling is still primarily located in the small town of Pottsville, just under 100 miles northwest of Philadelphia, with an additional company-owned brewing facility in Tampa, Florida.
The Traditional Lager, the company's flagship beer, is based on a recipe from the 1800s that was revived by the company in the late 1980s. It offers a memorable combination of caramelized grain flavors and rich amber color yet remains deceptively refreshing due to its lighter body. At 4.5% ABV, it's also more drinkable than some darker beers, which can reach into the high single-digit or even low double-digit ABV range. It's available as a draft and in its distinctive dark-green bottle, as well as portable, budget-friendly cans.
Yuengling traditional lager is not always available
Those who fall in love with Yuengling on their visit to Pennsylvania may be able to continue this love affair when they return home. The beer is available in 30 states as of early 2026, mostly in the Midwest and South. This complements the beer's traditional mid-Atlantic and Northeast base. However, those on the West Coast will still need to savor the Yuenglings they enjoy on their Pennsylvania trip, as it's still unavailable anywhere west of the Rockies.
On BeerAdvocate, Yuengling Traditional Lager earned a score of 78 out of 100, along with a solid 3.5 out of 5 from Untappd users. Reviewers praised the beer's easy-drinking, balanced nature, and distinctive flavor and aroma. However, many also pointed out notes of sweetness, which may not appeal to those who prefer drier brews.
Although there are many well-received beers produced throughout the Keystone State, there's no denying the clear king of the state's beer scene. Yuengling Traditional Lager has a rich flavor, unique aroma, and delightful drinkability to help carry forward a brewery that's been pumping out the suds for almost two hundred years.