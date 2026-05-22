The Chick-Fil-A Controversy That Will Always Haunt The Franchise

As other restaurants contend for chicken-chain supremacy, Chick-fil-A enjoys a solid place in the industry. The evolution of Chick-fil-A began as The Dwarf Grill in 1946 and now operates over 3,000 locations throughout North America. A YouGov poll named it the top fast-food chicken chain in 2026, and the restaurant earned $23.9 billion in sales the previous year. Though you can't argue with its success, Chick-fil-A's reputation is not as immaculate.

For more than a decade, the chain has maintained an association with anti-LGBTQ+ donations and charities, largely inspired by its founders' religious beliefs. This controversy has traveled across the pond, contributing to the quick closure of Chick-fil-A's first U.K. location in 2019. Back in the states, one franchise was subject to a discrimination lawsuit in 2022 after a transgender employee reported repeated harassment and threats, resulting in termination.

In response to the backlash from LGBTQ+ consumers and allies, Chick-fil-A claimed it reformed some of its policies regarding charitable donations and is now committed to fostering a kind and supportive workplace. That hasn't stopped the critics, however, who continue to boycott and speak out against the establishment while new Chick-fil-A locations are getting banned.