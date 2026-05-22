The Chick-Fil-A Controversy That Will Always Haunt The Franchise
As other restaurants contend for chicken-chain supremacy, Chick-fil-A enjoys a solid place in the industry. The evolution of Chick-fil-A began as The Dwarf Grill in 1946 and now operates over 3,000 locations throughout North America. A YouGov poll named it the top fast-food chicken chain in 2026, and the restaurant earned $23.9 billion in sales the previous year. Though you can't argue with its success, Chick-fil-A's reputation is not as immaculate.
For more than a decade, the chain has maintained an association with anti-LGBTQ+ donations and charities, largely inspired by its founders' religious beliefs. This controversy has traveled across the pond, contributing to the quick closure of Chick-fil-A's first U.K. location in 2019. Back in the states, one franchise was subject to a discrimination lawsuit in 2022 after a transgender employee reported repeated harassment and threats, resulting in termination.
In response to the backlash from LGBTQ+ consumers and allies, Chick-fil-A claimed it reformed some of its policies regarding charitable donations and is now committed to fostering a kind and supportive workplace. That hasn't stopped the critics, however, who continue to boycott and speak out against the establishment while new Chick-fil-A locations are getting banned.
Chick-fil-A has a lengthy history of anti-LGBTQ+ scandals
Chick-fil-A has always been open about its religious beliefs, which is why the restaurant is famously closed on Sundays. It comes down to founder S. Truett Cathy's Christian faith, which the restaurateur touched on in his 2002 memoir, "Eat Mor Chikin: Inspire More People: Doing Business the Chick-fil-A Way." Cathy explained in his book (via Business Insider), "Closing our business on Sunday, the Lord's Day, is our way of honoring God." While Chick-fil-A staff are likely happy for the day off, regardless of their religious affiliations, the Cathy family's faith-inspired practices have been met with wide criticism.
In 2012, Dan Cathy (son of S. Truett and Chick-fil-A's then-CEO) was outspoken about his support of traditional marriage (as reported by Forbes). The fight for marriage equality was in full swing at the time of Dan's comments, and the right of same-sex couples to marry became federal law three years later.
Chick-fil-A was linked to several anti-LGBTQ+ charities through donations, though it officially announced a break from these organizations in 2019. While it no longer outwardly supports anti-LGBTQ+ organizations, Dan Cathy's sentiment has continued on. Nine years after his statements on traditional marriage, the billionaire was discovered to have donated sizable sums to the National Christian Charitable Foundation, a group that stood in opposition to the Equality Act (which aimed to expand civil rights protections for LGBTQ+ Americans).
One Chick-fil-A employee alleged sexual harassment and gender discrimination
Employers are legally obligated to protect staff, and failure to do so can lead to costly lawsuits. Most importantly, failing to address harassment deprives individuals of their rights of protection under the law. Over the course of a few months in 2022, a transgender employee was allegedly subjected to discriminatory behavior at a Chick-fil-A franchise in Decatur, Georgia. According to the lawsuit (via NBC News), the transgender individual was repeatedly sexually harassed and threatened by co-workers, despite reporting the issue to supervisors. They were later fired due to, what the employer stated as, insubordination.
The case was settled in 2024 for an undisclosed sum after IJE Hospitality, LLC (the franchisee in charge of the Chick-fil-A location where the harassment was said to take place) unsuccessfully refuted the employee's allegations. Perhaps what happened in Decatur was a single rogue incident at a specific Chick-fil-A franchise, however, the company has been subject to repeated discrimination lawsuits stemming back to 1988. And in light of its ongoing support of charities and organizations that reportedly target LGBTQ+ individuals, Chick-fil-A detractors see yet another reason to avoid the restaurant.
Protests caused quick closure of Chick-fil-A's first UK restaurant
Despite its uniquely American concept, Chick-fil-A has made its way to other parts of the globe. However, the chain's first attempt at a U.K. location was thwarted by protesters unhappy about the restaurant's track record of LGBTQ+ controversies in the U.S.
In 2019, the company opened a new location in a Reading, U.K. shopping center, though the leaseholder opted not to extend the contract just eight days after opening. The decision likely stemmed from the outcry against the business, which included protests staged at the restaurant. Speaking with the BBC, a spokesperson for the shopping center said cancelling the lease at the end of the six-month trial period was "the right thing to do," though they didn't comment on the controversy specifically.
While this may have been a win for those unhappy with the chain's anti-LGBTQ+ practices, Chick-fil-A eventually returned to the U.K. The restaurant currently operates locations in Leeds, Liverpool, Belfast, and London. Like the first U.K. opening, the Leeds, Kingston Chick-fil-A was subject to protests and criticism. However, it doesn't seem like these sentiments had the same impact as they did in 2019, as the chain is eyeing a 10-year expansion in the country.