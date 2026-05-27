Why Do Some People Poke Holes In Potatoes Before Baking Them?

If you've watched people cook baked potatoes, you likely saw at least one who chose to poke some holes in the spuds before popping them in the oven. And if you've wondered about the purpose of this step, you're not alone. It comes down to a common belief about how potatoes cook, although it's unclear how much impact the move really makes.

The main idea of puncturing the skin with a fork or similar implement is to release steam that builds up inside baked potatoes as they cook. To be clear, poking holes isn't a method designed to prevent your spuds from bursting. According to the experts at the Idaho Potato Commission, that's unlikely to happen. However, chef and food personality Alton Brown is among those who adds the hole-poking to his potato prep, arguing that creating these tiny steam-release valves improves the baked potato's texture by keeping it from becoming too dense.

However, fellow big-name chef Alex Guarnaschelli disagrees with Brown on this prep step, noting she doesn't poke holes for baked potatoes. Additionally, side-by-side tests by Food52 found no bursting from unpricked potatoes and little difference in texture between the two methods.