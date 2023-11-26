Take Your Baked Potato To The Next Level By Topping It With A Frozen Dinner

Baked potatoes are hearty, filling, and nutritious, but also pretty darn boring if eaten on their own. At the bare minimum they require butter, salt, and pepper, but that still leaves them with side dish status. With the addition of a topping or two, however, you can take that not-so-terrific tater and turn it into a fairly tasty main dish. Cheese and chili is a classic baked potato topping, (just ask Wendy's), while an egg baked in a potato, a dish some call an Idaho Sunrise, makes for an out-of-the-box breakfast entree. Pork barbecue, too, tastes great on potatoes, while shrimp lend an air of elegance.

One way to better your baked potato that's extra quick and easy involves nuking a frozen dinner and then using it as a topper. Well, the part where you heat up the topping will be quick since most meals heat up in just minutes. The potato itself will still take time to bake, although you may be able to knock off a few minutes by making Instant Pot "baked" potatoes. You could also bake your potato in an air fryer if you want to keep the crispy skin –- no need for quotes around "baked" here since air "fryers" are really mini convection ovens. Once that potato comes out of the oven or other appliance, though, you can heat up a frozen dinner in the time it takes to cool to the point where you can safely cut it open without scalding yourself.