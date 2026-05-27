How Worried Should You Be About Mercury In Canned Fish?

Most people have likely heard about the positive health effects of eating fish: They're rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which lower heart attack and stroke risk. They may also boost brain health, protect your vision, and even improve sleep quality. However, like all good things, there are potential risks from overdoing it, particularly with canned fish. Among them is mercury consumption. However, the level of concern that's warranted hinges on the type of canned fish, who's eating it, and the quantity and frequency of consumption.

To better understand this dynamic, consider how this toxic heavy metal ends up in fish. Outside of some naturally occurring mercury, humans play a key role. For instance, industrial processes such as using coal to create electricity release excess amounts of the metal as waste. This ends up in the air, and later, our waterways. Fish and other marine life, down to the tiniest organisms, consume the mercury as part of their daily lives. Unfortunately, the metal can't easily be removed once it enters the body. This presents a particular problem further up the food chain. Larger fish need to consume high numbers of smaller ones to survive, bio-accumulating all of the previously eaten mercury. This means bigger ocean dwellers, such as tuna, can end up with troublingly high concentrations.

Methylmercury, the most damaging type, is also the most common form found in seafood. In the developing brains of children, too much can lead to neurological problems, including lower intelligence, issues with motor skills, and mental health disorders. Adults can also experience visual impairment, muscle numbness or weakness, difficulty speaking, and other side effects.