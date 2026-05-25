How This Bourbon Newcomer Is Turning Heads In 2026

One of the biggest myths about bourbon is that older and more expensive bottles are always the better choice. The World Whiskies Awards dispelled this misconception when it named New Riff Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey as World's Best Bourbon of 2026. It was selected in a blind judging selection with an expert panel, which also awarded the distillery's flagship bottle with the title of "Best Kentucky Bourbon." This level of recognition is huge for a distillery founded in 2014.

It's also great news for bourbon fans who don't have big budgets. New Riff bourbon isn't a rare collector's bottle; it's the distillery's core bourbon, and it costs about $40. A lot of distillers have been established in Kentucky, and as such, there are bound to be some bourbons you might regret buying. In a crowded market with deep roots, New Riff is proving that a young distillery can beat out legacy names without high-end pricing or luxury marketing.

The Newport, Kentucky-based distillery follows the strict Bottled-in-Bond law. The 1897 law dictates that bourbon must come from one distillery, a single distillation season, be aged in wooden containers for at least four years, and be bottled at 100 proof. New Riff makes its bourbon with a non-GMO blend of 65% corn, 30% rye, and 5% malted barley. The whiskey is a deep amber hue and delivers notes of butterscotch, vanilla, fresh oak, and spice. This full-bodied palate finishes with hints of peppery clove, cinnamon, and dark berry.