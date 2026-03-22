The Best New Bourbons To Try In 2026
The world of bourbon is vast, and it's only becoming more and more diverse. In 2025, the whiskey and bourbon industry saw some fascinating shifts that heralded things to come, and it's an exciting time to have your finger on the pulse of what's coming. Quality and creativity are stepping up to take center stage, with producers focusing on things like ultra-aged bourbons, and using different types of oak to impart different flavors. Expect smaller bottles, creative finishing and maturation, and all kinds of fun products.
That's all great news, but it does mean consumers are faced with a lot of decisions. How do you know where to best spend your hard-earned dollars? Which bottles are worth keeping an eye out for, and which are best left on the shelf? We wanted to know, too, because while we're fans of trying anything and everything bourbon, there are some times you just want to know you've got something special to look forward to.
So, we reached out to experts to find out what's on their must-have bourbon lists of 2026. In addition to touching base with the insiders over at The Cask Connoisseur, we also checked in with some of the experts behind a few of New York City's trendiest, spirit-forward spots. They absolutely came through for us, recommending not only some bourbons that have already hit the market, but they also let us know what they're looking forward to later in the year. Here's what they had to say.
New Riff Bottled in Bond
Tribeca is home to a chic new spot called Lumo Ombro, and lead bartender Christopher Lockwood gave us a recommendation that we save a spot on the shelf for New Riff Bottled in Bond. Lockwood explained that although this might be a relative newcomer to the world of bourbon, the brand's "2026 non-chill filtered Bottled in Bond Bourbon is an absolute standout. This high-rye bourbon is perfect for sipping but it also has the backbone to stand up comfortably and confidently in cocktails with undertones of vanilla, caramel, and baking spice."
This particular bourbon has caught the attention of many, and it's already taken home the title of World's Best Bourbon at the World Whiskies Awards. The 4-year-old, 100 proof bourbon has a mash bill that's 30% rye, and tasting notes that also include white pepper, mint, cinnamon, clove, and fresh oak. In addition to its versatility and outstanding flavor profile, there are a few other things to love about this one.
That starts with the fact that it's affordably priced. You should be able to pick up a bottle for around $35 to $40, and that brings us to the other thing we love: you'll be able to find it. It's not a limited edition, blink-and-you'll-miss-it bottle, and while it's fun to chase your unicorn bottles, it's also nice to have a new favorite with reliable availability.
Augusta River Proof Series Wheated Bourbon
It's no secret that bourbon can get incredibly pricey. There are a number of expensive bourbons you can keep an eye out for at Costco, but there's a lot to be said for finding that bourbon that feels exclusive, but is still a part of a brand's core line. That brings us to this recommendation from Chris Walster, the whiskey expert for The Cask Connoisseur. Augusta's River Proof Series Wheated Bourbon hit the open market in March 2026, and he told us that it's one of the most affordable, must-try new releases of the year.
"Aged for roughly four years and bottled at a higher proof, the wheated mash bill gives the whiskey a softer profile with notes of caramel, vanilla, and light baking spice," he explained. "It's an accessible entry point for drinkers interested in higher-proof bourbon without paying premium prices."
We would absolutely agree that this is a great option for anyone looking to experiment with higher-proof bourbons. The mash bill here is 51% corn, 45% wheat, and 4% malted barley, and that's important. The high percentage of wheat means that you can expect a more mellow experience that doesn't have that spicy, peppery bite that you'd expect from a high-rye bourbon, which might be precisely what you're looking for alongside that cask strength kick. Suggested retail comes in at around $39, and interestingly, River Proof was — until recently — a distillery exclusive. Now, you'll have the chance to pick this one up elsewhere.
Bulleit Mesquite Smoked Malt Bourbon
Bulleit is wonderfully versatile, and it's one of the best bourbons to use in a cocktail like an Old-Fashioned. In 2026, there's something new and incredibly fun hitting the market, and according to The Cask Connoisseur's Chris Walster, Bulleit's new Mesquite Smoked Malt Bourbon variety should be on your radar.
"The release stands out because it replaces the rye in the mash bill with mesquite-smoked malted barley, adding subtle, smoky, barbecue-style notes alongside classic bourbon flavors of caramel, vanilla, and oak," he explained. "It's an interesting, experimental bourbon that remains relatively affordable compared to many limited releases."
With no rye in the mash bill, you can expect an ultra-smooth bourbon — and as far as price goes, you can expect to find this one retailing for between $45 and $50. It's notable, too, for being the first rye-free Bulleit release, and the distillery has been quick to stress that it isn't a flavored bourbon. The mesquite overtones were added during the preparation of the malted barley, and it presented a unique challenge that took six years of aging to allow it to come to fruition. Will this open the door for a new chapter in Bulleit's playbook? Stay tuned!
Remus Repeal Reserve Series X
Here's one to mark your calendars for and set any and all reminders needed, and it's a recommendation that comes to us from The Cask Connoisseur's Chris Walster. The 10th entry in the Remus Repeal Reserve Series is expected to hit shelves some time in August, and you can also expect to find this one retailing at somewhere around $100. That's pretty pricey, but previous editions of the series have set a precedent for an outstanding bottle. At the time of this writing, it's uncertain as to what we're going to see, but Walster told us why this release is significant.
"The Remus Repeal Reserve line celebrates the anniversary of the repeal of Prohibition and usually blends multiple high-aged bourbon stocks from MGP ingredients," he said, and here's where we add a quick addendum: MGP is the giant company that's long been distilling spirits and supplying some of the biggest whiskey and bourbon companies in the U.S., working quietly in the background to make things like small-scale craft distilling possible.
Each previous release has been different, and let's take the ninth (pictured) as an example of what we might expect. That was a blend of four different types of bourbon, ranging in age from 10 to 18 years old, and varying in rye content from 7% to 44%. The final product was heavy on oak and cherry notes, with hints of tobacco and leather. Releases lean toward the bold, and the 10th is eagerly awaited.
Blood Oath Pact No. 12
At the time of this writing, Lux Row Distillers is expected to drop the 12th entry in the Blood Oath line in April 2026. Previous releases have been so limited that they come with a disclaimer that they're not always even available through the distillery's own gift shop, and the idea is to take often-overlooked bourbons and create a stellar blend.
Chris Walster of The Cask Connoisseur told us that there are some things about this 2026 release that have captured the attention of the experts. "The Blood Oath series is known for experimental finishing, and this edition is particularly interesting because it is finished in both Montepulciano and Sangiovese wine casks," he told us. That promises what he describes as "a richer, fruit-forward profile with notes of dark cherry, spice, and caramel."
Intrigued? If you are, you might want to start doing some legwork now, as you might find sites taking preorders — albeit at a hefty markup. Walster noted that the retail price on this one is expected to be somewhere around $129, and also at the time of this writing, bottles of the tequila-finished No. 11 are still available online at slightly over retail.
Little Book Chapter 10
Jim Beam might have a reputation as being pretty polarizing, but there's no denying the fact that this massive distillery puts out some outstanding products that make big waves when they hit. That includes the Little Book series, which is a long-running annual release of a blend developed by Jim Beam distiller (and descendant) Freddie Noe. The name is a nod to the family legacy: Noe's grandfather, Frederick "Booker" Noe II took over Beam in the 1960s, and nicknamed his grandson "Little Book."
And yes, you should definitely be keeping an eye out for the hotly anticipated 10th edition, slated to hit in June 2026. The Cask Connoisseur's Chris Walster advised us to keep an eye out for this one, explaining that "previous Little Book releases have gained a strong following among enthusiasts because they blend different ages and styles of whiskey to create complex, limited annual releases."
We know a little bit about what to expect from this year's release. Noe's specially selected blend will be finished in two different types of casks, sherry and toasted bourbon. As for the blend itself, we can look to the ninth release (pictured) for some idea of Noe's process. That one included two 7-year-old bourbons, an 8-year-old bourbon, an 8-year-old rye whiskey, and an 11-year-old bourbon for a finished product with tasting notes of caramel, butterscotch, spice, and stone fruit.
Old Forester Birthday Bourbon 2026
Old Forester 100 Proof is a standard, and it's also one of the best bottles of bourbon you can get for less than $50. According to Chris Walster over at The Cask Connoisseur, Old Forester is also the distillery to keep an eye on in September 2026: that's when we expect to see the annual release of the company's Birthday Bourbon. It's put out as a nod to founder George Garvin Brown, who was born on September 2, 1846. (Fun fact: he got his start in the pharmaceutical industry, and complaints about the lack of control and oversight of medicinal whiskey led him to start his own distillery).
Walster calls the Birthday Bourbon "one of the most collectible annual bourbon releases," and yes, this one might be a bit of a unicorn. It tends to be recommended for a retail of around $170 a bottle, but based on previous trends, you can expect to see prices up to and upwards of $700. The 2025 release was created from 210 barrels made with the sweet mash method for the first time in the line's history, so 2026 promises to bring something interesting.
We do have some good news. In 2025, Old Forester shifted its sales of this one from being heavily distillery-focused to getting more bottles into the market. Distillery sales were initially via a sweepstakes entry then by unannounced releases — so that's great for anyone who's been frustrated by not being able to get there in person.
Four Roses Limited Edition Small Batch 2026
There's not much in life that's guaranteed, but Four Roses is a great bourbon for those looking to get the most out of their money. Anyone who loves Four Roses and is looking for something to treat themselves with should mark their calendars for September 2026, which is when we're expecting to see the drop of the distillery's Limited Edition Small Batch. This will be the 19th year for the series, and as The Cask Connoisseur's Chris Walster told us, the distillery has a track record that speaks for itself.
"[The Limited Edition Small Batch] often featur[es] older barrels to create a layered whiskey with notes of baking spice, honey, orchard fruit, and oak," he explained. "The annual limited edition has become one of the most anticipated releases in the bourbon calendar due to its consistent quality and limited supply."
This is a bottle that's likely to get a suggested retail price of around $200, but there's a caveat to that. At the time of this writing, bottles of the 2025 release are selling for upwards of $300, so that's something to keep in mind. What to expect for 2026 remains unclear — details tend to be announced shortly before release — but we do know that it's likely Four Roses will continue to choose 10 different bourbon recipes to combine into one bottle that's worth the search for.
High N' Wicked Warlander
This one comes with a bit of a caveat, as it was technically released in the final months of 2025. However, it seems to have had something of a long road making it out into the market, and that's according to one of the co-owners of Peck Slip Social, Learan Kahanov. The New York City hotspot prides itself on being on the cutting edge of the whiskey and bourbon scene, and has only now managed to get this collaboration between High N' Wicked and artist Chris Benchetler.
"High N' Wicked Warlander is unique not just for its flavor profile, but it is actually a blend of their own straight rye and straight bourbon selections," Kahanov explained to us. "It produces a bold, oak-forward whiskey layered with caramel, vanilla, and warming baking spice, balanced by a subtle touch of dark fruit. Rich and full-bodied, it finishes long and smooth — great for bourbon lovers looking to explore something a little different."
We're all about fun and funky flavor profiles that make you take a step back and reevaluate your expectations, and Warlander delivers on that. In addition to being a mix of spicy rye and sweet bourbon, it was also aged in former bourbon and rye casks to solidify those deep notes. It is a limited edition so you'll need to pick it up if and when you see it, and this one comes with a suggested retail of around $55.
Methodology
We wanted some expert insight into the best bourbons of 2026, so we reached out to independent, impartial insiders for their unbiased opinions. In order to select our experts, we chose those who had no affiliation to any particular brands, as well as having years of experience in the industry, access to a wide range of different products, and knowledge in all aspects of bourbon, from distillation processes to profiles and cocktail creation. Then, we asked them to recommend a range of options that included different price points and different types of bourbon.