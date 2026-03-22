The Best New Bourbons To Try In 2026

The world of bourbon is vast, and it's only becoming more and more diverse. In 2025, the whiskey and bourbon industry saw some fascinating shifts that heralded things to come, and it's an exciting time to have your finger on the pulse of what's coming. Quality and creativity are stepping up to take center stage, with producers focusing on things like ultra-aged bourbons, and using different types of oak to impart different flavors. Expect smaller bottles, creative finishing and maturation, and all kinds of fun products.

That's all great news, but it does mean consumers are faced with a lot of decisions. How do you know where to best spend your hard-earned dollars? Which bottles are worth keeping an eye out for, and which are best left on the shelf? We wanted to know, too, because while we're fans of trying anything and everything bourbon, there are some times you just want to know you've got something special to look forward to.

So, we reached out to experts to find out what's on their must-have bourbon lists of 2026. In addition to touching base with the insiders over at The Cask Connoisseur, we also checked in with some of the experts behind a few of New York City's trendiest, spirit-forward spots. They absolutely came through for us, recommending not only some bourbons that have already hit the market, but they also let us know what they're looking forward to later in the year. Here's what they had to say.