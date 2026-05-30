12 Common Mistakes People Make When Roasting Vegetables

There's nuance to seasoning roasted vegetables. It's easy to overdo it, but you equally don't want them to turn out bland. "People tend to not add enough salt to their veggies," notes Bryan Quoc Le, PhD. "Salting helps to draw out water and inhibit the bitterness of vegetables," he says, adding that an even coating of salt boosts the flavors of the veggies and makes them tastier than under-salted ones. However, you have to be careful not to add too much, as this could entirely ruin the dish.

Cadry Nelson advises taking shrinkage into account when seasoning, since vegetables tend to get smaller as they roast and their moisture content decreases. "If you over season at the beginning — especially where salt is concerned — it will be intensified at the end when the veggies have cooked down," she explains. Nelson suggests salting relatively lightly before cooking, and adjusting to taste when the vegetables come out of the oven. It's better not to be too heavy handed, as you can always add more salt but you can't take it away.

Joanne Gallagher is pro seasoning. "Vegetables really benefit from salt, especially root vegetables, because it helps bring out their natural sweetness as they roast," she says. She likes to add a generous teaspoon of dried herbs, such as herbes de Provence. If you struggle with dry herbs and seasonings sticking, Jen Wooster recommends mixing them in with the oil when you toss the veggies. This will help them adhere to the vegetables and prevent burning.