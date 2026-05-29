What Does Dynamic Pricing Actually Mean For Your Grocery Bill (And Which Chain Stores Use It)?

Imagine going grocery shopping and passing by a bottle of ketchup for $3. Then, when you glance back a minute later, that same bottle of ketchup is priced at $4.50. It's not your mind playing tricks on you — it's called dynamic pricing. Retailers are increasingly using this algorithmic approach to change in-store and online prices in response to supply and demand, inventory, and other factors. Although dynamic pricing has the potential to cost shoppers a lot more, it's not yet clear whether it has actually resulted in uniformly higher grocery prices.

Dynamic pricing is just one of several changes coming to grocery stores in 2026, but it isn't something every grocer can or will adopt. To change prices immediately, a store needs to have digital price tags rather than paper ones. If you still see stickers on shelves or the items themselves, your store isn't modifying prices in real time. It's harder to tell when shopping online.

Food expenses are on the rise all over the U.S., though some states are being hit harder by high grocery prices. Customers looking to save money at the grocery store may want to avoid stores with algorithm-based prices. Retailers don't publicly explain where or in what ways it's currently being used, so dynamic pricing models can be tricky to spot. Online, Amazon, Walmart, Target, Kroger, Publix, and Wegmans have all used it, but not in the way you might think. About half of the price differences are actually decreases.