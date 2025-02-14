The States Whose Wallets Are Being Hit Hardest By High Grocery Prices

Nationwide, Americans have felt a particular financial pinch at the grocery store, with food prices climbing an astonishing 31% over the past six years. This increase has primarily been driven by persistent supply chain issues like the ongoing bird flu egg shortage as well as higher labor costs — and incredible corporate profit margins. But much the same way that some states feel the egg price hike differently than others, the broader grocery pain is also unevenly diffused.

WalletHub released the results of a study examining the average cost of groceries in all 50 states as a percentage of each state's median monthly household income. The results shine a light on the people being hit hardest by high grocery prices, and they're concentrated in states that already have a hard go of it.

According to the study, Mississippi leads this most expensive list, with grocery costs accounting for 2.64% of the median household income. Next is West Virginia at 2.57% of median household income, followed by Arkansas at 2.49% and Kentucky at 2.41%. Louisiana rounds out the top five at 2.39% of median monthly household income spent on groceries. However, these numbers do not simply tell a tale of high prices. The full story is more complicated.

