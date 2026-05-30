How Far A Dollar Would Go At A Steakhouse In 1906

Some of the oldest steakhouses in America are in New York City, long regarded as a culinary center of the United States. For instance, Keens Steakhouse, dating back to 1885, is still one of the best in the Big Apple. Just over a dozen blocks south was Walton's Old Homestead Oyster and Chop House, an early 20th-century establishment on Eighth Avenue situated between 22nd and 23rd Streets. Unlike Keen's, Walton's legacy has been lost to time, save for a historic menu from 1906. Back then, a dollar would get you a full meal at Walton's, which seems almost impossible to believe now, thanks to inflation.

According to the menu (via the New York Public Library), a sirloin steak cost just 40 cents, with a 10-cent upcharge for onions and 20 cents to add mushrooms. Sides of green peas and hashed potatoes cost 10 cents apiece. Broiled oysters? Those were 30 cents. Top it off with an IPA for five cents a glass (you could get two glasses on this budget), and dinner will come in at $1.

Another option: start with a tomato salad at 25 cents, followed by pork chops for 30 cents. That leaves enough money to order a plain lobster for 40 cents and a trusty 5-cent IPA. Other dishes at Walton's, such as broiled lamb kidneys or Welsh rarebit, have mostly vanished from American steakhouses. Chop houses of the early 20th century were modeled after traditional English pubs, where those dishes were more common.