12 Creative Ways To Use Wine In Your Cooking

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Wine can elevate a dish, adding everything from zingy brightness to deep, rich, complex notes, depending on the wine you use and how you cook it. If you're used to cooking with wine, you're probably most familiar with the typical uses: a dash of white wine in a risotto, a generous glug of red in a winter stew, and, of course, French classics like beef bourguignon and coq au vin. But, there are some lesser-known ways to use wine in your cooking.

As a food writer and all-round fan of cooking, I'm well-versed in using wine in recipes. However, I wanted to get a broader range of opinions, so I interviewed some experts in the field. I spoke with Chef Magnus Young of the Clif Family Winery and Farm in the Napa Valley; Chef Brett Vibber of Merkin Vineyards Hilltop Winery & Trattoria in Arizona; and Erin O'Brien, a recipe developer and author of "Dig In!" who regularly uses wine in her cooking.

Thanks to these food and wine experts, I left with more ideas on how wine can be used in non-traditional ways. From dessert pairings you wouldn't expect to finishing touches that you wouldn't find on an average menu, there are all kinds of creative ways to use wine in your cooking.