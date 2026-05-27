This Nearly 4-Pound Costco Dessert Is A Bakery Favorite In 2026

Holidays often get a lot of hype at Costco for delicious seasonal goodies, so it's always worth checking out the bakery for new dessert launches throughout the year. And there's already one Costco bakery item from the 2026 lineup that's become a favorite. Weighing nearly 4 pounds (yes, really), the strawberry cream pie is one that customers hope sticks around.

This berry behemoth features a graham cracker crust with a bottom layer of strawberry jam spread. The main feature is the impressive bulk of pink strawberry-infused cream, and the pie is garnished with whipped cream, a sprinkle of graham cracker, and jam in the center. While the construction or components of the pie are not particularly complex, it certainly stands out for its sheer size.

On TikTok, Checkoutvic explained that you'll smell the strawberry aroma of the pie as you walk past it in the store. He appreciated the contrast of the thick crust with the gooey jam and soft cream. A user commented on the video, saying "This is my favorite this month. So good." Similarly, in a Facebook video, Costco Ho said the best part of the pie was the jam, and the flavors, although simple, all worked very well together. Both rated the pie at slightly under 8 points out of 10.