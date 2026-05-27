This Nearly 4-Pound Costco Dessert Is A Bakery Favorite In 2026
Holidays often get a lot of hype at Costco for delicious seasonal goodies, so it's always worth checking out the bakery for new dessert launches throughout the year. And there's already one Costco bakery item from the 2026 lineup that's become a favorite. Weighing nearly 4 pounds (yes, really), the strawberry cream pie is one that customers hope sticks around.
This berry behemoth features a graham cracker crust with a bottom layer of strawberry jam spread. The main feature is the impressive bulk of pink strawberry-infused cream, and the pie is garnished with whipped cream, a sprinkle of graham cracker, and jam in the center. While the construction or components of the pie are not particularly complex, it certainly stands out for its sheer size.
On TikTok, Checkoutvic explained that you'll smell the strawberry aroma of the pie as you walk past it in the store. He appreciated the contrast of the thick crust with the gooey jam and soft cream. A user commented on the video, saying "This is my favorite this month. So good." Similarly, in a Facebook video, Costco Ho said the best part of the pie was the jam, and the flavors, although simple, all worked very well together. Both rated the pie at slightly under 8 points out of 10.
More details on the strawberry cream pie at Costco
The strawberry cream pie is found in the refrigerated section at Costco and starts at $18.99 (actual prices might vary based on location). It offers 16 servings — making it perfect for a summer dinner party dessert.
While some might consider this one of the best desserts you can buy at Costco, some aren't convinced by the strawberry cream pie. As a user commented on a Facebook post about the pie, "The strawberries taste really artificial, not in a good way unfortunately." Another user commenting on an Instagram reel complained: "It is just cream cream cream ... no taste and veeeeeerrrryyyy fattening." While strawberry cream does contain strawberries blended in, this complaint is understandable, as there are no whole, fresh strawberries present on the pie. To remedy this slightly, you could consider serving the slices with fresh berries.
This isn't the first time a cream pie has shown up at Costco — in the past, the bakery section launched a banana cream pie and the too-rich triple chocolate cream pie. These haven't become permanent bakery items, so it's likely that the strawberry cream pie will vanish at some point. If you're one of the fans of the pie, you could always buy an extra to freeze for later.