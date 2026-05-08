The 5 Best New Costco Bakery Items Of 2026 So Far
It seems like there's always a reason to get excited about the bakery at Costco. This section of the store generates hype by releasing new treats that often correlate with the time of year. Costco's regular lineup of cakes, cookies, and breads is often interspersed with fresh and bright ingredients for spring, or flavors centered around a holiday, like strawberries and chocolate for Valentine's Day. This rotation of goodies is both a blessing and a curse. Some products disappear after only a few weeks, never to be seen again, while others drum up enough customer demand to return year after year. These are the bakery launches that have stood out the most in 2026 so far.
Not everything is baked fresh at Costco, but that doesn't mean its bakery should be passed up. From 4-pound pies to oversized pastries, it's always worth checking to see what the newest arrivals are — and 2026 has already offered plenty of mouthwatering options. FYI: If you really like any of the seasonal or limited-edition items, consider buying extra and freezing for later. You never know how long they'll actually stay in stock.
Strawberry Cream Pie
What better way to celebrate the transition from spring to summer than a strawberry cream pie from Costco? Peak strawberry season is roughly from April to July (depending on the region), so you won't have to worry about the berries in this pie being bland. Like the warehouse retailer's other pies, the strawberry cream one is massive, clocking in at just under 4 pounds. The base is a graham cracker crust, slathered in strawberry preserves. The primary layer is a pretty, pink strawberry cream, finished with a ring of whipped topping and a dollop of strawberry jam.
It's just as creamy as it looks, and customers have noted that it's not overly sweet, with the strawberry jam providing a touch of tartness. Instagram user Photogami taste-tested the pie and described it as smelling like a strawberry milkshake from In-N-Out and tasting like a strawberry-flavored cloud. His rating was a 9/10. The pie is priced at $18.99 in stores, and you can find it in the refrigerated section of the bakery.
Blueberry Sourdough Bread
The Costco blueberry sourdough loaves prove that not everything in the bakery needs to be sugary to be good. These generous, hearth-baked loaves weigh 2 pounds, and the addition of blueberries adds fruitiness, a slight acidity, and a subtle purple hue to the bread's interior. The ingredient list includes both infused blueberries (dried blueberries enhanced with natural flavoring) and blueberry bits, which are little purple flecks made from sugar and food coloring.
The loaf has a thick, rustic-style crust, and the bread is good eaten fresh or toasted. The bread itself is not sweet, so this flexible flavor can lean sweet or savory. Toast a slice and top with butter and jam, make blueberry French toast, or use it for a grilled cheese. As one Reddit user wrote on r/Costco, "Tastes like a blueberry bagel. I love blueberry bagels," so naturally, it is a great pairing with cream cheese. One loaf costs $8.99 in stores.
Peaches And Cream Bar Cake
Nothing screams warmer weather like a stone fruit-centered dessert, and Costco's peaches and cream bar cake is a cheerful expression of the change in seasons. It can be found in the refrigerated section, and if it's stocked in your location, you shouldn't have a hard time spotting it. This beautifully layered bar cake has a sponge base layered with ribbons of peach filling and whipped cream, and topped with white chocolate curls. Its structure is similar to the tuxedo bar cake, which was a favorite in our ranking of Costco bakery cakes.
It's light, flavorful, and has a nice balance between tart, sweet, and creamy – a perfect finishing for a barbecue or to accompany an afternoon tea. One Redditor's playful description of it on a r/Costco thread was, "Warning: very deliciously addictive. We're on cake #3 over here. It's got the perfect balance of cake, whipped icing, and peach compote. I was apprehensive the peach part would taste fake, but it perfectly captured the sweet tang of stone fruit." This two-pound cake is priced at $17.99 in stores.
Twice-baked chocolate croissants
Croissants are amazing, but if they've been baked two times, does that mean they're twice as good? It might be true for Costco's twice-baked chocolate croissants. The extra oven time gives the butter croissants a crispier, almost crunchy exterior with a deep golden brown color. They're sliced in half and filled with chocolate, then topped with chocolate and powdered sugar.
On r/Costco, a Reddit user raved, "These are sooooo freakin good. The interior is fudgy, the exterior is crispy, and if you're a chocolate lover, this really hits. Love them." Costco sold twice-baked almond croissants earlier in 2026 that were also a hit.
You could "triple bake" the croissants by heating them in the air fryer or oven to warm up the chocolate and increase the flaky texture. Although Costco released these early in the year, they may still be in stock at some locations. A box of six is priced at $9.99 in stores. If you can't find them, make your own chocolate croissants and bake them twice.
Brownie walnut pie
If you don't think walnuts belong in brownies, scroll on. For those who support throwing nuts into the chocolatey batter, Costco's brownie walnut pie may have been a favorite from the bakery section this year. This dessert is chocolate-forward with a dense, almost fudge-like texture — the kind that begs for a glass of cold oat milk alongside it. This almost 4-pound pie starts with a graham cracker base, followed by a rich brownie interior, and finished with velvety ganache and chopped walnuts.
In an Instagram video, CostcoTV reported that it's not too sweet, but rich and, of course, very chocolatey. The taste-tester in the video rated it 9/10. This treat was one of the first new bakery items of the year, launched in stores in January 2026. That early release date means it may be out of stock in your store, but the original price was $21.99.