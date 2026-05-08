The 5 Best New Costco Bakery Items Of 2026 So Far

It seems like there's always a reason to get excited about the bakery at Costco. This section of the store generates hype by releasing new treats that often correlate with the time of year. Costco's regular lineup of cakes, cookies, and breads is often interspersed with fresh and bright ingredients for spring, or flavors centered around a holiday, like strawberries and chocolate for Valentine's Day. This rotation of goodies is both a blessing and a curse. Some products disappear after only a few weeks, never to be seen again, while others drum up enough customer demand to return year after year. These are the bakery launches that have stood out the most in 2026 so far.

Not everything is baked fresh at Costco, but that doesn't mean its bakery should be passed up. From 4-pound pies to oversized pastries, it's always worth checking to see what the newest arrivals are — and 2026 has already offered plenty of mouthwatering options. FYI: If you really like any of the seasonal or limited-edition items, consider buying extra and freezing for later. You never know how long they'll actually stay in stock.