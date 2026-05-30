This Retro Sandwich Meat Has Mostly Become A Thing Of The Past

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History is dotted with old-school sandwiches nobody eats anymore. Nestled between the weird flavor combos and passé preparations is a notable member of the has-been sandwich club: liverwurst. Similar to bologna, which is made of assorted ground meats, liverwurst is a sausage made from finely ground pork or calf livers. Often, other offal, cuts of meat, or fat are added along with spices. Go into the average American supermarket today, and you are unlikely to spot fresh liverwurst. How did this meat go from being a deli staple to falling out of mainstream sandwich culture?

Versions of liver sausages date back centuries. The density of nutrients in liver helped popularize the food, and in Germany, a sausage called leberwurst, drawing its name from "leber," the German word for liver, became common. Leberwurst morphed into liverwurst as Eastern European immigrants brought the sausage to the United States in the early 1900s. It became a staple, especially in delis catering to Eastern Europeans in cities like New York and Chicago.

Through the mid-20th century, liverwurst and similar meats like bologna and braunschweiger (smoked liverwurst) stayed popular because they were cheap — they're the product of inexpensive cuts and organ meat after all. As people sought healthier options, offal gained its bad rap, and the salty, fatty liver sausages fell out of favor. Now, they're largely relegated to retro delis, as less major brands produce them and few supermarkets keep them in stock.