This 3-Ingredient Marinade Completely Changes Grilled Hot Dogs

Hot dogs are one of the easiest meals. Already cooked, they just need to be warmed up, put on a bun, and garnished. But failing to season hot dogs is actually a common mistake people make when grilling the summer staple. Even though hot dogs already have a distinctly savory flavor, seasoning them — or better yet, marinating them — will change how you grill forever.

The method works like any other marinade: Place the hot dogs in the mixture, seal them in a plastic bag or container, and refrigerate for about eight hours before cooking (although some recipes say a briefer half-hour marination will do). Some suggest cutting slits in the dogs first to ensure the marinade penetrates their tough outer casing. Shallow cuts — no more than a quarter-inch deep — will allow the hot dogs to infuse, keep them from bursting as they grill, and ensure extra caramelization.

But what should you put in your marinade? We suggest soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and Cajun seasoning, the idea courtesy of a recipe from the Louisiana Woman Blog. We like it because it's a deeply flavorful combination: The soy sauce offers salt, the Worcestershire umami, and the Cajun seasoning smoky, spicy nuance. The marinade mostly flavors the exterior, but the ingredients will also impact the sear (for instance, Worcestershire sauce usually contains sugar and molasses, which will caramelize on the hot dog when cooked).