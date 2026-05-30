This 3-Ingredient Marinade Completely Changes Grilled Hot Dogs
Hot dogs are one of the easiest meals. Already cooked, they just need to be warmed up, put on a bun, and garnished. But failing to season hot dogs is actually a common mistake people make when grilling the summer staple. Even though hot dogs already have a distinctly savory flavor, seasoning them — or better yet, marinating them — will change how you grill forever.
The method works like any other marinade: Place the hot dogs in the mixture, seal them in a plastic bag or container, and refrigerate for about eight hours before cooking (although some recipes say a briefer half-hour marination will do). Some suggest cutting slits in the dogs first to ensure the marinade penetrates their tough outer casing. Shallow cuts — no more than a quarter-inch deep — will allow the hot dogs to infuse, keep them from bursting as they grill, and ensure extra caramelization.
But what should you put in your marinade? We suggest soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and Cajun seasoning, the idea courtesy of a recipe from the Louisiana Woman Blog. We like it because it's a deeply flavorful combination: The soy sauce offers salt, the Worcestershire umami, and the Cajun seasoning smoky, spicy nuance. The marinade mostly flavors the exterior, but the ingredients will also impact the sear (for instance, Worcestershire sauce usually contains sugar and molasses, which will caramelize on the hot dog when cooked).
There are endless tasty marinades (and toppings) for grilled hot dogs
Many are skeptical of marinating hot dogs. Some don't see the point because of the semi-impenetrable casing, while others find marinated hot dogs too salty due to being double-seasoned. But the trio of seasoning ingredients is worth trying if you've never had a marinated frank. That said, you can also make it your own by using everything from fresh garlic and onion powder to ketchup and barbecue sauce in a hot dog marinade.
As far as optimal brands go for the three ingredients, Lea & Perrins is the gold standard for Worcestershire, thanks to its punchy formula containing tamarind and anchovies. Of the many soy sauce options out there, Kikkoman is consistently tasty, easy to find, and chef-approved. For the Cajun seasoning, cayenne, garlic powder, and black pepper should be the main components; dried herbs, like oregano and thyme, are also common. Use a store-bought version or make this easy Cajun spice mix recipe instead.
The sweet, salty, spicy marinade lends itself to many toppings. Go with something classic, like a Chicago-style hot dog piled high with onion, mustard, pickle, tomato, and startlingly green relish. Alternatively, don't be afraid to try another marinade altogether, like the umami-rich rainbow banh mi hot dog, complete with funky, citrusy pickled veggies, sriracha mayo, and fresh herbs. Of course, you can simply stick to ketchup and mustard to let the marinade truly shine.