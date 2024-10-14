Rainbow Banh Mi Hot Dog Recipe

Hot dogs are always a popular summer dish at cookouts, picnics, and other outdoor get-togethers since they're tasty, relatively cheap, and easy to cook. As good as tender smoky franks are when served with standard condiments like ketchup and mustard, they also present the perfect blank canvas for fun additions and toppings. Developer Tess Le Moing upgrades the dish with a brightly-colored, banh mi-inspired makeover that she says will let you "rainbow-fy your summer barbecues or bring a dish to your next Pride Month event."

This banh mi-inspired hot dog recipe is what Le Moing calls "a showstopper" with its rainbow array of colors, but the dogs don't just have visual appeal. The flavors, too, cover the spectrum, with the fish sauce bringing funky, salty umami, while coconut sugar adds a caramel sweetness. The lime juice covers the sour angle and also helps to quick-pickle the crunchy vegetables used as a topping. As a final touch, basil, cilantro, and mint make for a verdant garnish with fresh herbal flavor, while thin-sliced chiles add a touch of heat. To make the hot dogs into a meal, you can pair them with typical sides like fries or onion rings, but they'd also taste great with a bowl of chicken pho or some Vietnamese-inspired shrimp spring rolls.