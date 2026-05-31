What Does Ordering 'The Works' Mean For Your Culver's Burger?
Requesting a ButterBurger at Culver's with "the works" results in your patty being crowned with pickles, raw red onion, ketchup, and mustard (although, there's also "the works, no onion" highlighted as an option when ordering online). This may feel confusing, as "the works" typically refers to some of every topping available.
Here, the phrase doesn't call for expected additions like tomato and lettuce, let alone other condiments or more niche toppings. Alas, that's how the Midwestern brand does it. Furthermore, self-identified employees have shared online that Culver's kitchens prefer customers using this short-hand term over a laundry list of toppings. So, it's wise to know the deal before ordering for the best service.
Culver's has cooked its burgers to-order with fresh, never frozen beef since 1984. The recipe was passed down from one of the co-founders' mom, who used to butter and grill buns before assembling the handheld. Many ingredients for popular Culver's menu items come from family farms, like its chicken and dairy products (namely custard, cheese curds, and American cheese, made in Wisconsin). One Culver's ad implies the produce comes from nearby farms, too, so your burger really might be getting "the works."
Ordering 'the works' plus other toppings for Culver's burgers
Customers say this Culver's burger with "the works" ordering tip is worth it. "Got a triple butter burger ... the works minus onion, and large fry ... FN delicious," a Reddit commenter attested. One customer stated on Tripadvisor that they ordered deluxe double burgers with the works and were thrilled with portion size and taste, claiming, "It is one of the juiciest burgers and best tasting I've had in a LONG time." Another Redditor proclaimed of their Culver's order, "Spicy chicken sandwich with onion rings, and a single cheeseburger with the works minus the onions. Add a side of bbq and that sh*t is superb."
In addition to the toppings that are included in "the works," diners can request bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mushrooms, or jalapeños, as well as grilled onions instead of raw on top of a burger or chicken sandwich. To go with a curated ButterBurger instead of custom, try the deluxe (which comes with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onion, & mayo), the mushroom and Swiss, or either the Wisconsin Swiss or sourdough melt to trade the bun for toast (both of which come with onion). Alernatively, look for limited-time options, like the Colby jack pub burger with crispy onions and A.1. pepper mayo.