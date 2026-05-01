4 Ordering Tips To Get The Best Culver's Burger

Serving up burgers and frozen custard since 1984, Culver's does comfort food right. Fans of the chain love its stick-to-your-ribs items, whether they're enjoying a Concrete Mixer (i.e., frozen custard with mix-ins like candy and fruit), Wisconsin Cheese Curds, or the North Atlantic Cod sandwich. Culver's may be most famous for its ButterBurgers, so named for their lightly buttered top bun, and you can't go wrong when ordering one right off the menu.

While there are quite a few Culver's hacks relating to other menu items that will change the way you order forever, our focus today is on the restaurant's ButterBurgers and how to turn them up a notch. Asking for a different bun or requesting your burger with "The Works" can make for a tastier meal. You can also turn one of Culver's sides into a delicious burger topping, or build your own barbecue burger with a few specific additions. Just keep in mind that these last two tips are DIY, meaning you'll have to assemble the new burger yourself. And if the Culver's staffer is unable fulfill your bun swap or other special request, always accept defeat graciously.