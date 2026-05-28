The 4 Best New Costco Frozen Food Items Of 2026 So Far, According To Customers
Getting a Costco membership means access to quality products, as well as savings on bulk goods. The chain carries all sorts of items, from grocery essentials and household goods to attire and major appliances. It also has a frozen food section that shoppers swear by due to finds like grilled chicken strips, pineapple chunks, and lasagna. We love to check in with the frozen selection from time to time, as Costco regularly introduces new items to its locations.
We singled out four frozen products new to the store in 2026 based on fan response. They include adorable dessert buns, a fruity, frosty treat, an easy side dish, and precooked chicken wings. These products may not show up at all locations, and there's a chance that some may be out of stock (as we noticed when searching our local store). In this case, you may want to contact your warehouse to determine availability. Carefully timing your visit can also help you snag popular goods at the chain. Shopping at Costco midweek is the best way to avoid crowds, and it also ensures shelves have been replenished prior to your trip.
Synear Bao Panda Buns with Custard Filling
Caution: Adorable dessert ahead. Synear Bao Panda Buns with Custard Filling caused an uproar on Instagram, with one commenter summing up the excitement by simply exclaiming, "Neeed!!" The clip showed these priced at $14.49 per pack (though these sweet dumplings are out of stock at our Costco).
When We Eat Mango On a Stick
When We Eat Mango On a Stick made a buzz on Instagram upon its debut, where it was praised for its sweet flavor and juicy texture. This item is sadly unavailable at our local Costco, but members at other stores can find it for $12.89 for a 14-count package (though prices may vary).
PuraVida Fire Roasted Primavera Mistura
When you can't decide on a side dish, PuraVida Fire Roasted Primavera Mistura is here to save your dinner. New to Costco, each bag features fire-roasted veggies like zucchini and yellow squash seasoned with a blend of spices, black pepper, and Himalayan Sea salt. While pricing depends on the store, some shoppers are finding this product for $13.79 per bag.
Kirkland Signature Crispy Wings with Classic Buffalo Sauce
Dubbed one of the best frozen chicken finds at Costco by shoppers this year, we must yet again highlight the Kirkland Signature Crispy Wings with Classic Buffalo Sauce. As a heat-and-serve meal, they're convenient and air-fryer friendly. These wings are retailing for $16.99 per bag at some Costco locations.