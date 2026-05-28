The 4 Best New Costco Frozen Food Items Of 2026 So Far, According To Customers

Getting a Costco membership means access to quality products, as well as savings on bulk goods. The chain carries all sorts of items, from grocery essentials and household goods to attire and major appliances. It also has a frozen food section that shoppers swear by due to finds like grilled chicken strips, pineapple chunks, and lasagna. We love to check in with the frozen selection from time to time, as Costco regularly introduces new items to its locations.

We singled out four frozen products new to the store in 2026 based on fan response. They include adorable dessert buns, a fruity, frosty treat, an easy side dish, and precooked chicken wings. These products may not show up at all locations, and there's a chance that some may be out of stock (as we noticed when searching our local store). In this case, you may want to contact your warehouse to determine availability. Carefully timing your visit can also help you snag popular goods at the chain. Shopping at Costco midweek is the best way to avoid crowds, and it also ensures shelves have been replenished prior to your trip.