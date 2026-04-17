Costco's Freezer Aisle Has One Of 2026's Must-Try Chicken Items, According To Reviews
You can't beat the convenience of frozen food, and Costco proves that convenience and quality can coexist peacefully. Among the retailer's many excellent freezer items stands one product that shoppers won't stop raving about. Kirkland Signature Crispy Wings with classic Buffalo sauce made our list of Costco's hottest new foods in 2026, but perhaps the stellar product reviews are the real proof. This store-exclusive item debuted early in the year and quickly gained a reputation as a must-buy freezer find.
When a Facebook user joked about Costco's wings testing their willpower, commenters offered enthusiastic support. One person wrote, "Mama, food is life," while another proclaimed, "I want those wings." According to the chatter on Reddit, Costco's fully cooked, heat-and-serve wings are pretty hefty, with a thread on r/Costco beginning with the declaration: " Wow, have you guys tried the new Kirkland wings? They're so much bigger than the Foster Farms!" (the big-name poultry company that makes many fresh and ready-to-eat chicken products). In another r/Costco thread, a commenter rated Costco's chicken wings a "Solid 9/10 for frozen wings." While prices may vary where you live, shoppers have reported that a 4-pound bag of wings costs about $17 at the warehouse retail chain.
Tips for making Costco's crispy wings even tastier
Costco has a reputation for supplying its members with superior chicken products (the store's affordable and delicious rotisserie chicken is a shining example), and the chain has done it again with Kirkland Signature Crispy Wings. Unlike other retailers with private brands, Costco sources its beloved chicken through its own chicken plant. This allows the company to manage all aspects of manufacturing and oversee a rigorous quality control process, instead of relying on third party manufacturers.
According to the packaging, Kirkland Signature Crispy Wings with classic Buffalo sauce are air-fryer ready to ensure the perfect crunchy texture. On Reddit, a commenter provided some basic cooking tips: "Air fryer 400 [degrees] for 10 minutes, flip, 10 more ... sauce and eat." These wings can also be heated in the oven or microwave. Although Costco's wings come with a classic Buffalo sauce, there are plenty of other wing sauce options to wow your taste buds. Fish sauce, spicy sriracha, and ginger-orange glaze are just a few flavorful alternatives. And, if you're one of the many individuals who've been eating chicken wings wrong all along, here's how to remove the wings' bones like a pro.