Costco's Freezer Aisle Has One Of 2026's Must-Try Chicken Items, According To Reviews

You can't beat the convenience of frozen food, and Costco proves that convenience and quality can coexist peacefully. Among the retailer's many excellent freezer items stands one product that shoppers won't stop raving about. Kirkland Signature Crispy Wings with classic Buffalo sauce made our list of Costco's hottest new foods in 2026, but perhaps the stellar product reviews are the real proof. This store-exclusive item debuted early in the year and quickly gained a reputation as a must-buy freezer find.

When a Facebook user joked about Costco's wings testing their willpower, commenters offered enthusiastic support. One person wrote, "Mama, food is life," while another proclaimed, "I want those wings." According to the chatter on Reddit, Costco's fully cooked, heat-and-serve wings are pretty hefty, with a thread on r/Costco beginning with the declaration: " Wow, have you guys tried the new Kirkland wings? They're so much bigger than the Foster Farms!" (the big-name poultry company that makes many fresh and ready-to-eat chicken products). In another r/Costco thread, a commenter rated Costco's chicken wings a "Solid 9/10 for frozen wings." While prices may vary where you live, shoppers have reported that a 4-pound bag of wings costs about $17 at the warehouse retail chain.