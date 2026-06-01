This Ingredient Gives Costco Hot Dogs A Hint Of Sweetness
A trip to Costco just isn't the same without a stop at the famous food court. Members of the warehouse retailer can also bring the deliciousness home with the Kirkland Signature Beef Dinner Franks. Though the refrigerated take-home version is the same as the food-court dogs, the in-store preparation is what sets them apart, making them taste a little different (and some would say better). Still, members rave about the nicely balanced flavor of the packaged franks.
As a reviewer on the store's website put it, "Great flavor but not overpowering. Perfect blend of seasonings." While chains don't usually divulge valuable trade secrets, we have a thought on how Costco created such a tasty product. On the ingredient list, featured third after beef and water, is dextrose, a type of plant-starch derived sweetener.
Dextrose is used in many types of processed foods, from baked goods to cured meats. In addition to balancing different flavors and seasonings, the sweetener improves the color of hot dogs and other meats and contributes to better browning when foods are cooked. Dextrose also acts as a preservative, which allows processed foods to last longer on store shelves. However, Costco isn't unique in using a sweetener in its franks, as Oscar Mayer Original Classic Beef Hot Dogs also contain dextrose, while Ball Park Beef Hot Dogs include corn syrup.
How is dextrose made (and how much sugar is really in Costco's franks)?
Dextrose, a type of simple sugar, is sourced primarily from corn and sometimes wheat or rice. It's made using a process known as hydrolysis, which involves separating starch from the plant and breaking it into smaller components with enzymes or acid. The resulting liquid is refined and dried, transforming into granules to be used in food. Dextrose isn't likely to cause serious health problems when eaten in moderation, though some people may experience side effects like irregular breathing, diarrhea, or extreme thirst. And when you eat too much sugar or sweetener, you increase your risk of serious conditions like heart disease and diabetes. As for Kirkland Signature Beef Dinner Franks, they contain 2 grams of sugar per hot dog, with a total carb count of 4 grams. (Maybe just don't eat the whole pack in one sitting.)
If you've ever wondered where Costco sources its food court hot dogs, the retailer takes a hands-on approach. Unlike other grocery stores, Costco operates its own meat processing facilities. The store made the switch from Hebrew National in 2008 in an effort to maintain the ultra-low price of its hot dog and beverage combo (which costs a breezy $1.50 to this day). Managing meat production processes allows Costco to exert full quality control over the production of its hot dogs, which could explain why they remain so popular among customers.