This Ingredient Gives Costco Hot Dogs A Hint Of Sweetness

A trip to Costco just isn't the same without a stop at the famous food court. Members of the warehouse retailer can also bring the deliciousness home with the Kirkland Signature Beef Dinner Franks. Though the refrigerated take-home version is the same as the food-court dogs, the in-store preparation is what sets them apart, making them taste a little different (and some would say better). Still, members rave about the nicely balanced flavor of the packaged franks.

As a reviewer on the store's website put it, "Great flavor but not overpowering. Perfect blend of seasonings." While chains don't usually divulge valuable trade secrets, we have a thought on how Costco created such a tasty product. On the ingredient list, featured third after beef and water, is dextrose, a type of plant-starch derived sweetener.

Dextrose is used in many types of processed foods, from baked goods to cured meats. In addition to balancing different flavors and seasonings, the sweetener improves the color of hot dogs and other meats and contributes to better browning when foods are cooked. Dextrose also acts as a preservative, which allows processed foods to last longer on store shelves. However, Costco isn't unique in using a sweetener in its franks, as Oscar Mayer Original Classic Beef Hot Dogs also contain dextrose, while Ball Park Beef Hot Dogs include corn syrup.