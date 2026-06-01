What The Beer Taps May Reveal About A Brewery

A growing trend among breweries and taprooms is to offer a variety, as many as several dozen drafts from which patrons can choose. Raleigh Beer Garden in Raleigh, North Carolina, holds the Guinness World Record for having 369 beer choices on tap from 203 breweries. But while some customers are in awe of a big selection, not everyone is thrilled by the idea. Too many taps could not only pose a tougher task to keep the bar clean, but also lead to hesitation and confusion for customers deciding what to order.

"If you give people too many choices, they almost get overwhelmed and then fall back to what they're used to," explained Matt Storm, the owner of two Seattle restaurants with craft beer on tap, speaking with Seattle Met. "Whereas if you don't give them too many choices, maybe they take a leap of faith on something they're unfamiliar with."

A group of Redditors at r/CraftBeer polled each other, with the highest number agreeing that 10 to 11 taps are sufficient for a taproom or restaurant. "Choice fatigue is real," one group member said. One commenter added that a smaller selection helps maintain clean lines, noting, "beer needs to be fresh and this week's pilsner shouldn't taste like last week's kettle sour."