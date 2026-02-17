The Signs Your Brewery Tap Lines Might Not Be Clean, According To An Expert

Whether you love hoppy IPAs or barrel-aged chocolate stouts, the best craft beer in every U.S. state comes from breweries that aren't afraid to push the flavor envelope. However, not all tap rooms offer the same level of quality, and lax sanitary practices, particularly when it comes to tap line maintenance, are one of the brewery flags to look out for. To learn more about what's really going on inside those tap lines, we spoke with Stephen Alexander, sales and marketing director at Tall City Brewing and member of the public relations and marketing committee for the Texas Craft Brewers Guild, where he's also on the board of directors.

"Clean [tap] lines protect the beer, the brewery's reputation, and the guest experience," Alexander explains. As such, it is incumbent on a business to take care of its tap lines, or patrons could be subject to some unpleasant sensations. As for the indicators of poor maintenance and cleaning, Alexander cautions patrons to be on the lookout for "Sticky buildup on faucets, fruit flies hanging around taps." If you happen to take a sip, dirty tap lines can lead to "Sour or off flavors in a beer that shouldn't be sour, or buttery or funky flavors."