10 Brewery Red Flags To Look Out For

With roughly 10,000 craft breweries in the U.S., there's no shortage of indie beers to try or taprooms to visit. And, we'll be honest, they can't all be winners, but how can you tell the excellent ones from those that require improvement? We're here with some brewery red flags to look out for, so you can save your money and drink better beers.

I'm a beer fan and I spent time working as a bartender in my younger days, but I don't have all the answers. So, I interviewed four experts in the industry to learn more about what to watch out for. I spoke with Laura Hill, co-owner and brewer at KinderHill Brewlab; Jamie Hoffman, co-owner of SanTan Brewing Company; Lane Fearing, co-owner and head brewer at Roaring Table; and Eric Johnson, brewmaster and co-founder of Wild Heaven Beer. Thanks to their wealth of knowledge, I was able to get expert insights about what really matters in breweries and what's not such a big deal.

Especially at new or small breweries, some factors that could be considered a red flag deserve some grace. For instance, Hill tells us she doesn't judge when breweries don't have flawless interior design or have small tap lists. "I appreciate a brewery that is trying to focus on the beer and starting with a few well executed beers instead of a massive tap list that is mediocre," she says.

But, there's a line to draw. We're going to explore the warning signs that could indicate a bad brewery. These are indicators that something's not right and you might be better off finding a new spot to visit.