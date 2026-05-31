The Staggering Number Of Big Macs That McDonald's Sells In A Year
McDonald's is easily one of the biggest fast-food chains in the world, not to mention one of the most recognizable brands. With more than 44,000 locations currently operating worldwide, it's no wonder McDonald's goes through a ridiculous amount of beef every year — 714 million pounds in 2023, to be exact (via McDonald's). Much of that meat goes toward producing one of the chain's most famous menu items, the Big Mac, which remains a top-selling item.
McDonald's sells about 550 million Big Macs in the U.S. every year (via Delaware Online). Internationally, the Big Mac is sold in more than 100 countries. It's so well-known and consistently made worldwide that the sandwich has doubled as an economic tool, The Big Mac Index, since 1986. It's a metric for purchasing power parity and exchange rates between two currencies.
For the uninitiated, McDonald's Big Macs are made with two beef patties, one slice of American cheese, shredded lettuce, chopped onion, pickles, and Big Mac Sauce on a sesame seed bun, plus a bonus piece of bread in the center. Despite its overall size, it's slightly cheaper (with less beef) than the Quarter Pounder with cheese, which may contribute to its popularity. The Big Mac is made with the same smaller beef patties as its value burgers, rather than the cooked-to-order, thicker patties of fresh beef used for the Quarter Pounder.
McDonald's Big Mac is a customer favorite despite rising prices
The Big Mac was invented by Pittsburgh-based McDonald's owner, Jim Delligatti, in 1968. It preceded the Quarter Pounder and Egg McMuffin, released in 1973 and 1975, respectively. Even McNuggets weren't a thing until 1983, so the Big Mac has been a core menu item for decades. Another thing folks don't know about the Big Mac? A secretary in McDonald's advertising came up with the name, beating alternatives like Blue Ribbon Burger and The Aristocrat.
When the Big Mac first hit menus, it cost $0.45, about double the price of a standard cheeseburger. Accounting for inflation, that's about $4.49 in 2026's money, though at our local chain, it's $5.99. Customers have kept buying them over the years regardless, but despite the Big Mac's ubiquitousness, it's technically not the most popular menu item, at least in the U.S. According to a 2022 report from McDonald's, fries were the top-ordered food, then the cheeseburger and McChicken. That said, more than 5,000 people ordered more than 100 Big Macs or chicken nuggets that year.
Of course, every star has its haters. Some Americans feel the Big Mac has lasted decades purely because of brand recognition, not quality. "By all metrics, it's a poor burger ... If it was brought out now, it would be an absolute flop," one Reddit user argued. Still, plenty of people swear by it, citing the tangy sauce as a highlight.