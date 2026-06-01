This Is Why Beer Bottles Should Never Be Stored On Their Side

If you've ever thrown a party with the intent to enjoy adult beverages, you might have learned just how fickle and delicate beer can be. Many of the common mistakes we make that ruin our beer trace back to storage (like storing it for too long or in a warm area). For most beers, the optimal storage temperature for a crisp taste is between 45 and 55 degrees Fahrenheit. While we're on the topic of proper beer-keeping protocol, it's worth noting that, unlike wine bottles, most experts advise against storing beer bottles on their sides.

Storing a bottle of beer on its side can cause the formation of a yeast ring — a line of yeast sediment that sticks to the bottle. A Home Brewers Association member described how a yeast ring affects beer's taste, explaining, "Unless you filter out the yeast and sediment, it will collect on the side of the bottle, and when poured, will mix into the beer and make the beer taste a little 'yeasty'." Additionally, a beer stored on its side has prolonged contact with the cap and is at greater risk of air exposure, two conditions that can speed up oxidation, a process that causes beer to go stale and develop a sour taste.