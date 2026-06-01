This Is Why Beer Bottles Should Never Be Stored On Their Side
If you've ever thrown a party with the intent to enjoy adult beverages, you might have learned just how fickle and delicate beer can be. Many of the common mistakes we make that ruin our beer trace back to storage (like storing it for too long or in a warm area). For most beers, the optimal storage temperature for a crisp taste is between 45 and 55 degrees Fahrenheit. While we're on the topic of proper beer-keeping protocol, it's worth noting that, unlike wine bottles, most experts advise against storing beer bottles on their sides.
Storing a bottle of beer on its side can cause the formation of a yeast ring — a line of yeast sediment that sticks to the bottle. A Home Brewers Association member described how a yeast ring affects beer's taste, explaining, "Unless you filter out the yeast and sediment, it will collect on the side of the bottle, and when poured, will mix into the beer and make the beer taste a little 'yeasty'." Additionally, a beer stored on its side has prolonged contact with the cap and is at greater risk of air exposure, two conditions that can speed up oxidation, a process that causes beer to go stale and develop a sour taste.
Tips for storing different types of beer
Now that we've covered why it's best to store beer upright, you might be considering discarding the beers that lie horizontally in the back of your refrigerator. You might not have to. Placing the beers in an upright position for a few days may alleviate the yeast ring (though it won't reverse oxidation). After a few days of upright storage, the drinker should be able to identify any "off" flavors and smells right away.
Reddit users at r/beer offered more variables to the beer storage conversation, with one Redditor pointing out that some beers (like vintage Cantillon) are arguably designed to be stored horizontally because they have a cork underneath the cap, similar to wine. Others in the thread discussed the best storage methods for bottle conditioned beer, which contains added sugar, allowing it to continue the fermenting process inside the bottle. Of this specialty type of beer, a Reddit commenter said, "Storing it on its side will make it hard not to pour yeast in your glass." On the other hand, beer that's not bottle conditioned is expected to be consumed within a few months. It's probably okay to store it on its side in a pinch, but adopting it as your go-to storage method could have a negative impact on the beer's taste.