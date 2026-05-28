The Best Items New To Costco To Buy In June 2026
Whether you're buying groceries for a big brood or just love a bargain, bulk shopping offers convenience and savings. That could explain why Costco is so popular among consumers, as the chain rakes in hundreds of billions of dollars in annual sales and boasts 77 million paid memberships (as of 2025 per The Produce News). Along with money-saving pantry staples like canned food and cereal, Costco also stocks one-of-a-kind snacks that you can't easily find elsewhere. We thought we'd share some of the most intriguing items available in June, just in time for summer snacking season.
Our abbreviated list features some sweet treats and salty meat, as well as a seasonal edition of a beloved brand of prebiotic soda. Costco's store brand may be considered the best and superior to other warehouse retailers, but we included some non-Kirkland Signature items as well. One find (the Havanna Mini Alfajores) can only be purchased online, and we can't confirm the other June selections will be available at all locations. As such, you might want to check with your local Costco before making any special trips.
Olipop Soda Spring Variety Pack
Olipop's spring-inspired soda selection comes in three flavors: raspberry sherbet, strawberry vanilla, and Shirley Temple (named after the famous non-alcoholic cocktail, which got its name from the precocious child star from the 1930s). A great snack for your next movie night, each pack contains 15 cans, with five cans per flavor variety.
Buy the Olipop Soda Spring Variety Pack online for $18.99 (price good through June 14).
Havanna Mini Alfajores
Alfajores are a type of cookie sandwich hailing from Argentina. With this treat bundle, Costco shoppers get a bag of dulce de leche-stuffed chocolate-coated cookies, as well as a bag featuring dark chocolate coated sea salt sprinkled cookies filled with two varieties of dulce de leche.
Buy Havanna Mini Alfajores online for $49.99.
SPAM Korean BBQ
SPAM lovers rejoice — Costco is offering customers SPAM in Korean BBQ flavor just in time for summer backyard get-togethers. Whether you slice it up and grill it or just snack on it throughout the day, the ready-to-eat meat features flavors of soy sauce, ginger, garlic, paprika, and a touch of spice from gochujang.
Buy SPAM Korean BBQ in eight cans for $25.99.