The Best Items New To Costco To Buy In June 2026

Whether you're buying groceries for a big brood or just love a bargain, bulk shopping offers convenience and savings. That could explain why Costco is so popular among consumers, as the chain rakes in hundreds of billions of dollars in annual sales and boasts 77 million paid memberships (as of 2025 per The Produce News). Along with money-saving pantry staples like canned food and cereal, Costco also stocks one-of-a-kind snacks that you can't easily find elsewhere. We thought we'd share some of the most intriguing items available in June, just in time for summer snacking season.

Our abbreviated list features some sweet treats and salty meat, as well as a seasonal edition of a beloved brand of prebiotic soda. Costco's store brand may be considered the best and superior to other warehouse retailers, but we included some non-Kirkland Signature items as well. One find (the Havanna Mini Alfajores) can only be purchased online, and we can't confirm the other June selections will be available at all locations. As such, you might want to check with your local Costco before making any special trips.