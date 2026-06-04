We Tried 12 Ways To Cook Burgers. Here's How They Ranked

Whether you're making burgers at home or you're eating your way through the best burgers in every U.S. state, everyone has a strong opinion about what makes a burger truly great. Maybe you like the smokiness of a charcoal grill or the crust-worthy sear of a cast-iron pan. Maybe you like the consistency of pan frying or the convenience of gas grilling. And maybe you even want to level up your burger game with techniques like smoking or sous vide. No matter which way you regularly take your burger, the cooking method can change just about everything.

From the flavor and crust to the juiciness and texture, certain cooking methods create entirely different burger experiences. And while some are wildly worth the effort, some should be gone and forgotten forever. To figure out the best way to cook a burger, I tested 12 different cooking techniques ranging from the classic backyard BBQ to a viral-worthy cooking hack. Some were good, some were great, and some were downright awful. Here's how each burger cooking method ranked from worst to best.