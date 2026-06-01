6 Foods That Deliver More Protein Than Steak Per Serving
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Protein is one of the three most essential nutrients that the human body needs to survive (the other two being carbohydrates and fats). It is necessary for a multitude of biological processes, including tissue repair and the production of hormones and enzymes, not to mention keeping you satiated for longer compared to eating just carbohydrates. While individual nutritional requirements vary widely, the rise of "protein-maxxing" in recent years points to a trend that people are looking to increase their protein intake in their daily diets. So what exactly is up with this love of protein-packed everything?
One of the most common ways is by eating meat, specifically red meat. The steak cut with the most protein is a sirloin tip side steak. A 3-ounce serving packs a whopping 24.6 grams. Tasty as it is, variety is the spice of life, so if you are bored with beef steak, you may be wondering what packs more protein than steak.
The following list compiles different foods that contain more protein per recommended serving than a steak, along with a couple of bonus protein bombs for those needing an extra boost. Just remember that it is always best to consult your healthcare providers to determine your own dietary needs.
Turkey breast
Turkey is the main choice for a Thanksgiving centerpiece, but it deserves a place on the table all year long. Not least because a 3-ounce serving of turkey breast contains 25 grams of protein, just a smidge more than a similar serving of beef steak. Make this slow cooker turkey breast recipe and use the meat wherever you need a boost of lean protein: cubed into salads, sliced into sandwiches, and even shredded into soups.
Chicken breast
If you are looking for a more familiar-tasting meat, chicken breast is a popular choice, especially for those looking to build muscle with lean protein. Half a chicken breast conveniently works out to about 3 ounces of meat, and this portion serves up 26.7 grams of protein. Want to make the juiciest chicken breasts? Brining and pan-searing chicken is the best way.
Greek yogurt
A typical portion of Greek yogurt (5-6 ounces, or about ¾ cup) serves up an average of 12-18 grams of protein, which makes it an excellent choice for those who prefer their morning protein on the sweet side. For a huge boost, brands like Oikos and Ratio offer high-protein versions of up to 25 grams per serving. Just remember to skip these surprisingly unhealthy brands of Greek yogurt at the grocery store.
Canned tuna
Canned tuna makes for a convenient, protein-filled option whether added to a meal or as a snack, clocking in at about 22.5 grams of protein per 3-ounce serving. For one of the biggest protein boosts, however, reach for a can of Bumble Bee albacore tuna. With a slightly larger serving size of 5 ounces per can, it offers 29 grams of protein.
Eggs
An egg contains 6.24 grams of protein, making it one of the most protein-packed natural foods. While the conventional advice for egg consumption is about one or two daily (as each egg contains 207 milligrams of cholesterol), more and more research shows that dietary cholesterol does not significantly impact blood cholesterol. In fact, a higher intake of eggs is associated with a lower prevalence of hypercholesterolemia, a result of high levels of LDL ("bad") cholesterol. As with all foods, balance is key.
Roasted seaweed sheets
Why is seaweed so underrated in Western kitchens? These nutritional powerhouses deserve a place on your plate, because a sheet of nori contains about 1 gram of protein. And who has ever stopped snacking on just one sheet of nori? You can also try its Korean counterpart, gim, for a crunchier bite and toastier flavors thanks to sesame oil.