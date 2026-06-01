6 Foods That Deliver More Protein Than Steak Per Serving

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Protein is one of the three most essential nutrients that the human body needs to survive (the other two being carbohydrates and fats). It is necessary for a multitude of biological processes, including tissue repair and the production of hormones and enzymes, not to mention keeping you satiated for longer compared to eating just carbohydrates. While individual nutritional requirements vary widely, the rise of "protein-maxxing" in recent years points to a trend that people are looking to increase their protein intake in their daily diets. So what exactly is up with this love of protein-packed everything?

One of the most common ways is by eating meat, specifically red meat. The steak cut with the most protein is a sirloin tip side steak. A 3-ounce serving packs a whopping 24.6 grams. Tasty as it is, variety is the spice of life, so if you are bored with beef steak, you may be wondering what packs more protein than steak.

The following list compiles different foods that contain more protein per recommended serving than a steak, along with a couple of bonus protein bombs for those needing an extra boost. Just remember that it is always best to consult your healthcare providers to determine your own dietary needs.