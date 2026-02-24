Which Steak Cut Has The Most Protein?

Choosing the right cut of steak for your nutritional needs, budget, or flavor preference can really elevate your meal ... and perhaps elevate your level of confusion. Some of the unhealthiest steak cuts, like ribeye, are deemed as such because they're high in fat. Meanwhile, other cuts are heavy on the protein and light on the fat. Since people love protein-packed everything now, it's helpful to know which section of beef packs the biggest protein punch. That honor goes to the sirloin tip side steak — but if you don't know the best way to prepare it (more on that later), be ready to chew.

Sirloin tip side steak has one of the best protein-to-fat ratios, at around 7-to-1. This cut is a mean, lean, protein machine also known as "knuckle steak." Sirloin tip side steak isn't to be confused with top sirloin — although that cut has plenty of protein as well, and is one of the healthiest steaks you can order at a steakhouse. If you're specifically looking for a steak with the most protein possible, a single three-ounce serving of sirloin tip side steak contains 24 grams of protein, nearly half the suggested daily intake.