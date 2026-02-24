Which Steak Cut Has The Most Protein?
Choosing the right cut of steak for your nutritional needs, budget, or flavor preference can really elevate your meal ... and perhaps elevate your level of confusion. Some of the unhealthiest steak cuts, like ribeye, are deemed as such because they're high in fat. Meanwhile, other cuts are heavy on the protein and light on the fat. Since people love protein-packed everything now, it's helpful to know which section of beef packs the biggest protein punch. That honor goes to the sirloin tip side steak — but if you don't know the best way to prepare it (more on that later), be ready to chew.
Sirloin tip side steak has one of the best protein-to-fat ratios, at around 7-to-1. This cut is a mean, lean, protein machine also known as "knuckle steak." Sirloin tip side steak isn't to be confused with top sirloin — although that cut has plenty of protein as well, and is one of the healthiest steaks you can order at a steakhouse. If you're specifically looking for a steak with the most protein possible, a single three-ounce serving of sirloin tip side steak contains 24 grams of protein, nearly half the suggested daily intake.
How to take a sirloin tip side steak from 'tough' to 'worth it'
Another great benefit of sirloin tip side steak's high-protein nature is that it's one of the best budget cuts of steak. This seems like a win-win, but be warned: this hunk of meat is an ugly duckling that needs care and attention before it can reach its full potential. Sirloin tip side steaks come from three muscles in the cow's thigh. The heavy muscles that the sirloin tip side steak is made of mean good news for protein content and bad news for texture. If you don't cook it right, you might as well gnaw the leather of your shoes.
Luckily, there are ways of avoiding the terrors of tough texture. A low and slow braise will help break down and tenderize the meat, but that process can take up to 24 hours. Any form of tenderization will turn a cheap steak into a delicious one, and marinades are a quicker way to soften up steak without giving your jaw a workout. Marinades can be quick and simple mixtures – a 3-ingredient steak marinade of soy sauce, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar will get the job done. You can also upgrade a steak marinade with more high-maintenance techniques, like infusing it with fresh fruit or herbs. As long as you are tenderizing your sirloin tip side steak, you'll get all the protein you need without turning chewing into a chore.