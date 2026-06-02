This Simple Salt Upgrade Makes For McDonald's-Style Fries At Home, According To A Chef

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Salt is the key to French fries' delectable taste, because, let's be honest, potatoes on their own are bland. If anything, it is the starch's job to be a vessel for other flavors, be it loaded baked potatoes or McDonald's French fries' beefy taste from the fry oil and, more importantly, saltiness. Salt is a boon in general because it reduces bitterness, and in the case of French fries, brings the intense savory flavor and helps keep them crunchy by drying them out. The signature sodium-laden quality of the McDonald's fries doesn't come from regular salt, however. What the chain uses, and what you should use when cooking up fries at home, according to a chef, is fine salt.

Fine salt is pretty much what it sounds like. According to chef Frank Proto, this variety — also called popcorn salt — is great at gripping onto foods (via Epicurious). By using it, McDonald's can ensure its fries are totally coated with the seasoning.

If you're looking to make your homemade French fries taste like McDonald's, you can easily make fine salt. Pour the spice into a blender or food processor and grind it up to make the perfect fry seasoning. You can also technically buy the specific seasoning, but it may be hard to find in grocery stores. However, Morton Salt sells a popcorn salt, which you can find on Amazon.