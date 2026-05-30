The Best Items New To Target To Buy In June 2026

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As summer rolls in and the kids begin to enjoy time off from school, Target runs are likely to increase for some parents (what can we say ... the kids love cake pops). According to Business Insider, Target has recently shifted gears from positioning itself as a destination for everything to a more niche place for "busy families," and this is evidenced by the new items hitting shelves for the start of the summer. Whether you're grabbing food for the fam, yourself, or stocking up for the season's social gatherings, shoppers from all walks of life will find brand-new products for a fast breakfast, dinner on the grill, and frozen treats to help beat the heat in June 2026. We've rounded up our favorites here.

To shop the chain's new items and have the best purchasing experience, consider hitting up the store on a Tuesday when fresh food shipments are most likely to come in (it's one of the Target food shopping hacks that changed our lives). We narrowed our picks to 10 grocery items ... but as you browse the aisles, beware of the "Target effect" (the sneaky design and layout features the store uses to trick you into buying more).