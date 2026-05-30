The Best Items New To Target To Buy In June 2026
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As summer rolls in and the kids begin to enjoy time off from school, Target runs are likely to increase for some parents (what can we say ... the kids love cake pops). According to Business Insider, Target has recently shifted gears from positioning itself as a destination for everything to a more niche place for "busy families," and this is evidenced by the new items hitting shelves for the start of the summer. Whether you're grabbing food for the fam, yourself, or stocking up for the season's social gatherings, shoppers from all walks of life will find brand-new products for a fast breakfast, dinner on the grill, and frozen treats to help beat the heat in June 2026. We've rounded up our favorites here.
To shop the chain's new items and have the best purchasing experience, consider hitting up the store on a Tuesday when fresh food shipments are most likely to come in (it's one of the Target food shopping hacks that changed our lives). We narrowed our picks to 10 grocery items ... but as you browse the aisles, beware of the "Target effect" (the sneaky design and layout features the store uses to trick you into buying more).
Joyride Ice Pop Strips
If you're a fan of Joyride Sweets (the candy brand co-owned by YouTuber Ryan Trahan), you may be pleased to know the popular summer flavor Sour Ice Pop Strips is back this June. The popsicle-inspired chewy candy is labeled as one of Trahan's personal picks and available for a limited time. TikToker ryansnackz, who claims he has tried every candy from Joyride Sweets, placed Sour Ice Pop Strips in his top five favorites and praised the texture and overall sourness.
Buy Joyride Ice Pop Strips in stores or online for $4.99
Egglife Grab and Go Chicken Sausage, Egg, and Cheddar
For those searching for a quick, efficient way to enjoy a high-protein breakfast, Target's new Grab and Go Chicken Sausage, Egg, and Cheddar wraps from Egglife offer a solution. The outer layer of each wrap is made of egg white, and one serving contains 16 grams of protein and 3 grams of carbs. The first reviewers who rated these breakfast handhelds on Target.com gave them 5 out of 5 stars.
Buy Egglife Grab and Go Chicken Sausage, Egg, and Cheddar in stores or online for $3.99.
Lily's Toaster Grills Frozen Four-Cheese Quesadilla
We all love a good, cheesy quesadilla, and for those who want a convenient way to eat them at home, Lily's Toaster Grills four-cheese quesadillas are now available at Target. The two-pack, heat-and-eat quesadillas are made with Monterey Jack, Asadero, and Mild Cheddar (each serving provides 9 grams of protein). A reviewer on Target.com called them a new family favorite, noting that the price is agreeable and the taste is better than Taco Bell.
Buy Lily's Toaster Grills Frozen Four-Cheese Quesadilla in stores or online for $3.89.
Island Way Sorbet Lemonade Sorbet
Target's latest frozen dessert hits stores just in time for the hot summer swim days that are fast approaching. Each 10-count box of Island Way sorbet comes with three lemonade flavors: classic, watermelon, and strawberry. Based on customer reviews on Target.com, the treats earned over 4.6 stars out of 5. One person loved that the sorbet is served in a real lemon rind, and another called it "perfectly tart and sweet."
Buy Island Way Sorbet Lemonade Sorbet in stores or online for $17.49.
Sola Bread Protein White Bread
Protein and bread don't always go hand-in-hand, but Sola high-protein white bread, new to Target in June, challenges that notion with 10 grams of complete protein per serving. The bread was generally well-rated by shoppers at Target.com, with one reviewer calling it the best low-carb, high-protein bread option they've found. "Toasting it makes a huge difference too," they added.
Buy Sola Bread Protein White Bread in stores or online for $4.99 (regular price: $6.99).
Rising Star Baking Supply Matcha Baker's Syrup
If matcha-flavored treats make your mouth water, Target's Rising Star Baking Supply matcha baker's syrup will be a welcome sight this June. The syrup is sold in a 4-ounce bottle and advertised as a latte swap or a topper for oatmeal, yogurt, and ice cream. Target shoppers gave it 4.9 out of 5 stars and a 100% recommendation. "This is so much easier to use than powder," one reviewer said, "and I love that it's already sweetened."
Buy Rising Star Baking Supply Matcha Baker's Syrup online for $10.99.
Favorite Day Waffle Cone Razzle Sprinkles Mix
When long days in the sun call for homemade ice cream, Target has the toppings covered. Favorite Day Waffle Cone Razzle Sprinkles are a cheerful mix of waffle cone pieces, rainbow-colored sprinkles, and nonpareils. The confection's touch of whimsy holds true to the look and feel of Target's Favorite Day brand, and shoppers' perceptions of the product have been positive. "So yummy and I love the crunch!" reads one customer review.
Buy Favorite Day Waffle Cone Razzle Sprinkles Mix in stores or online for $4.99.
SimplyFuel Cinnamon Roll Whey Protein Balls
Target shoppers are officially fans of the store's new SimplyFuel Cinnamon Roll Whey Protein Balls. The snacks have been rated 5 out of 5 stars by the first few shoppers to leave reviews. The gluten-free snack is made with clean ingredients (honey, oats, whey protein, and natural peanut butter), and each serving (about two balls) has 8 grams of protein. The bites also contain white chocolate chips, cinnamon, and sea salt.
Buy SimplyFuel Cinnamon Roll Whey Protein Balls in stores or online for $10.19.
Better Butter Cinnamon Brown Sugar Butter
New in Target's dairy section is a sugar-and-spice compound butter that some Target shoppers are loving a little too much — one customer's children consumed the whole 6.2 ounce tub in a single night. Cinnamon brown sugar is one of several highly rated Better Butter flavors sold at the store (it also comes in garlic, black truffle, and steakhouse). "It was amazing on my toast!" one reviewer said.
Buy Better Butter Cinnamon Brown Sugar Butter in stores or online for $3.99.
Rastelli's Wagyu Beef Butcher Burger
A 32-ounce box containing six wagyu beef burgers for under $20 is an excellent value. "I never buy wagyu because of cost, but these were affordable and really, really delicious," one reviewer said. Each burger has 27 grams of protein and, according to the packaging, they're best when grilled, broiled, or pan-fried.
Buy Rastelli's Wagyu Beef Butcher Burger in stores or online for $16.99.