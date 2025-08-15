Joyride Sweets Candies Ranked From Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's a real pickle for plant-based eaters to find candy that doesn't violate their code of dietary ethics. So when a brand like Joyride Sweets comes along with a promise of animal-free ingredients and a suite of flavors that rival favorite treats from the big brands, vegans perk up their taste buds and take notice. I'm among those candy crushers on a quest for a cleaner way to soothe my cravings for the sugary stuff, and finding out Joyride Sweets is a primary provider of more mindful morsels made my sweet tooth tingle.

Ranking these treats from worst to best was one of the most challenging tasks I've undertaken during my time at Mashed. There's not a bad bag in the bunch; no matter what kind you grab, you'll find first-rate candy waiting inside. The collection is similar to the offerings found at the best candy stores in every state, but made with more thoughtful ingredients. Everything is gummy, gooey, or chewy without containing a drop of animal-derived gelatin, unlike the common formulation for gummy bears. The sugar content has been greatly reduced and the colorings are all plant-based, eschewing the less-desirable synthetic dyes that make your favorite goodies eye-googlingly garish. The best I could do was align the bags I could find at my nearby Target and Fry's Food stores in the order of best to awesome. Don't judge me too harshly; any card-carrying candy fan would encounter the same difficulty.