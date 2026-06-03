The Top Beer Brand For Boomers In 2026 So Far, According To YouGov
When it comes to beer preferences, baby boomers aren't reaching for trendy craft brews but sticking with a classic. According to YouGov, data collected during the first quarter of 2026, Guinness ranked as the most popular beer brand for baby boomers (those born 1946 to 1964). The Irish stout was viewed positively by 55% of respondents, outranking competitors like Heineken and Corona.
Guinness' popularity isn't limited to one generation either. For Generation X (1965-1980), 48% viewed it in a positive light, and for younger millennials (1981-1996), 43% felt this way. Guinness ranked in the top four in terms of popularity for these three generations, and based on this data, popularity for this beer increases with age.
Founded in Dublin, Ireland, in 1759, Guinness has built a reputation for consistency and tradition. Although Guinness is a dark, heavy stout, its unique, roasted flavor profile is surprisingly smooth to sip on. This beer's long history gives it a sense of nostalgia that resonates with many older drinkers. It also has a strong association with pub culture, something typically enjoyed by older generations, with one user on Reddit explaining, "Cans of Guinness are not that good and are not great for house parties. Guinness is a sitting-at-the-bar pint."
Guinness is becoming increasingly popular with younger generations
Although older generations remain the biggest fans of Guinness, the demographics of this beer's drinkers are changing. In a Facebook group called Guinness Community, one user who visited Ireland wrote, "Last time I was there, early 90's, most young people didn't drink Guinness. I was told it was an old man drink." Then he explained in a more recent trip to the country, plenty of younger people were sipping on the frothy dark brew.
This observation wasn't an outlier — it's true younger generations are now turning to this classic stout. Brand Finance research found the stout has become more popular among consumers aged 18 to 24 years, with young adults who viewed Guinness as a cool beer jumping from 22% to 67% from 2023 to 2025.
This shift could be thanks to social media. On platforms like TikTok and Instagram you can scroll through and find videos like the "Split the G" Guinness challenge, where drinkers try to take a large sip, leaving the foam line at the center of the Guinness logo on the glass. Other creators have posted how-to videos on pouring the perfect pint of Guinness or rating the stout at different pubs, many of these racking up hundreds of thousands of views.