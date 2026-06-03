The Top Beer Brand For Boomers In 2026 So Far, According To YouGov

When it comes to beer preferences, baby boomers aren't reaching for trendy craft brews but sticking with a classic. According to YouGov, data collected during the first quarter of 2026, Guinness ranked as the most popular beer brand for baby boomers (those born 1946 to 1964). The Irish stout was viewed positively by 55% of respondents, outranking competitors like Heineken and Corona.

Guinness' popularity isn't limited to one generation either. For Generation X (1965-1980), 48% viewed it in a positive light, and for younger millennials (1981-1996), 43% felt this way. Guinness ranked in the top four in terms of popularity for these three generations, and based on this data, popularity for this beer increases with age.

Founded in Dublin, Ireland, in 1759, Guinness has built a reputation for consistency and tradition. Although Guinness is a dark, heavy stout, its unique, roasted flavor profile is surprisingly smooth to sip on. This beer's long history gives it a sense of nostalgia that resonates with many older drinkers. It also has a strong association with pub culture, something typically enjoyed by older generations, with one user on Reddit explaining, "Cans of Guinness are not that good and are not great for house parties. Guinness is a sitting-at-the-bar pint."