Give This Clever Second Life To Your Empty Glass Olive Oil Bottle
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When you finish a bottle of olive oil, chances are it goes right into the recycling bin. But if you take a moment to look closely at that bottle, you might notice that it's actually a nice piece of glass, so consider giving it a second life as a kitchen soap dispenser. By buying an olive oil that doesn't break the bank and then upcycling the bottle, you're essentially getting two products for the price of one.
Once the bottle is empty, rinse out as much of the remaining oil as possible and wash the inside thoroughly with hot water and dish soap. Oil can be tricky, so you may need to repeat the process a few times to remove any lingering residue. If that isn't working, vinegar often will break up the oil, and a bottle brush should remove residual grease clinging to the sides. Some olive oil bottles have cool art on the label, but if you prefer a cleaner look, soak the bottle in warm water to loosen the label enough to peel it off. Remove leftover sticky adhesive with a bit of vinegar.
Next, find a soap pump that fits the opening, and select the color and texture you prefer: Options include plastic dispensers or ones with a metal head like the Medsuo Reusable Soap Dispenser Stainless Steel Brushed Finish Pump. These pumps are easy to find online or in stores with home goods like Walmart. Finally, after the bottle is completely clean and dry, fill the bottle with hand or dish soap and attach the pump.
Additional tips for making an olive oil bottle soap dispenser
This DIY project is simple, but keep a few tips in mind. If you're shopping for olive oil anyway, it's worth paying attention to the bottle in addition to the oil inside. Dark green and amber glass bottles help protect olive oil from light exposure, but plenty of manufacturers – like the popular brand, Bertolli – use clear glass packaging. The color doesn't matter much for the functionality of the soap dispenser, but it's more a matter of personal preference and what suits your kitchen best.
For bottle shapes, there are tall cylindrical bottles, square-sided designs, and short and stout styles. Consider how much soap you want to be able to store in the dispenser — a small, more petite bottle is fine for hand soap, but a more robust one is probably better for dish soap. You'll also notice plastic olive oil bottles in the store; these work fine, but glass is the sturdier option. While identifying the best olive oil at the store should always come first, finding a bottle you'd be happy to have next to the sink is an added bonus.
Once your dispenser is ready, buy soap in bulk or refill pouches of hand soap and concentrated dish soaps instead of repeatedly purchasing new, small single-use bottles. Eco-conscious refill stores often sell soap by the ounce without having to purchase an additional plastic container.