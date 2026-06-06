Give This Clever Second Life To Your Empty Glass Olive Oil Bottle

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When you finish a bottle of olive oil, chances are it goes right into the recycling bin. But if you take a moment to look closely at that bottle, you might notice that it's actually a nice piece of glass, so consider giving it a second life as a kitchen soap dispenser. By buying an olive oil that doesn't break the bank and then upcycling the bottle, you're essentially getting two products for the price of one.

Once the bottle is empty, rinse out as much of the remaining oil as possible and wash the inside thoroughly with hot water and dish soap. Oil can be tricky, so you may need to repeat the process a few times to remove any lingering residue. If that isn't working, vinegar often will break up the oil, and a bottle brush should remove residual grease clinging to the sides. Some olive oil bottles have cool art on the label, but if you prefer a cleaner look, soak the bottle in warm water to loosen the label enough to peel it off. Remove leftover sticky adhesive with a bit of vinegar.

Next, find a soap pump that fits the opening, and select the color and texture you prefer: Options include plastic dispensers or ones with a metal head like the Medsuo Reusable Soap Dispenser Stainless Steel Brushed Finish Pump. These pumps are easy to find online or in stores with home goods like Walmart. Finally, after the bottle is completely clean and dry, fill the bottle with hand or dish soap and attach the pump.