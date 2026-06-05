This Ingredient Gives Pasta Salad A Much-Needed Kick

Chili oil does not just have to be for Asian-style pasta salads. Take this one pasta salad you must make this summer, for example. Perfectly grilled summer vegetables often need little more than a sprinkle of herbs and balsamic vinegar to liven it up. But if you pivot from the (delicious but) typical Western flavor profiles and dress this vegetable pasta salad in chili oil, it will undoubtedly garner new fans at the picnic table. If you cannot get the exact combination of vegetables the recipe calls for, feel free to swap them out for other sturdy vegetables that will stand up to the heat of a grill. Think mushrooms, carrots, and even corn on the cob, which can then be sliced off the cob and tossed with the pasta.

What about the chili oil itself? Some options to buy are the ever-popular Lao Gan Ma or La-Yu. The former is often full of chili, onions, and soybeans, while the latter is simply chili oil with no bits floating in it. Both have their merits, depending on whether you want a nutty crunch in your pasta salad or more of a smooth finish. If you make your own homemade chili crisp, you can customize the flavorings further according to your own preferences.