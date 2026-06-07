Think Twice Before Buying This Bread From The Aldi Bakery

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Aldi doesn't have an in-store bakery, but it offers a wide variety of packaged loaves. Before you go tossing bagged bread into your cart, though, be aware that some Aldi breads are better than others. Mashed tried a few of the specialty options, and unfortunately, while creating our list of the best and worst breads at Aldi, we weren't fans of the Specially Selected ciabatta sandwich rolls.

Ciabatta (not to be confused with focaccia) is an Italian bread known for its airy inside and rustic crust. Done right, it's incredible for sandwiches — done wrong, it's tough and difficult to chew. That's exactly what Mashed's taste-tester faulted Aldi's ciabatta rolls for. Although sealed in plastic, the rolls were dry with an almost stale texture and a disappointingly dense center.

At just over $4 per bag, or $0.23 per ounce, this puts the product toward the pricier side of Aldi's bakery offerings and raises expectations. For context, we chose Specially Selected small batch sourdough round as one of the best, and that loaf is normally priced at just under $4, or $0.15 per ounce. That, however, is certainly worth it, as you get a large loaf that tastes fresh and artisanal.