8 Breads To Buy At Sam's Club And 2 To Avoid

Stocking up on bread at Sam's Club presents a respectable selection of bakery-style creations. You can always find sliced sandwich bread among the shelves, but it's the store's bakery section where things get seriously enticing. Not to be outdone by Costco's warehouse version of a bakery section, Sam's keeps its shoppers satisfied with Member's Mark loaves, rolls, and specialty bakes that rival a neighborhood bakery, minus the incredible aroma.

The best discovery I made while sampling these 10 different breads from among the best and worst Sam's Club bakery items is not that they all hold up incredibly well, which they do, or that they're properly priced for the budget shopper, which they are. It was that the ingredients are all relatively favorable compared to mass manufactured sandwich breads; I found very few selections contained questionable chemical additives like thickeners or preservatives. The company does a great job reproducing small bakery formulations that feel fresher and more wholesome.

However, as with any product line, there are still more preferable purchases to be made, and you should know which are in the "yes" column and which are a resounding "no." If you've never taken Sam's Club bakery breads for a spin, here's a primer on how tasty and workable each option is.