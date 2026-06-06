Freddie Mercury's Cocktails Typically Called For One Specific Vodka

One of the greatest stories about legendary Queen frontman Freddie Mercury revolves around vodka and the band's last single. As they were recording "The Show Must Go On" in 1990, Brian May raised concerns that Mercury — already terminally ill at the time — couldn't physically sing the song's more powerful notes. In response, Mercury said, "I'll f**king do it, darling," downed some vodka, and went on to record one of his most defiantly commanding vocals ever. It turns out that the vodka Mercury sought for strength was likely one of the world's most popular brands.

Although Mercury died the following year, Peter "Phoebe" Freestone, his longtime personal assistant, often shared tidbits about the singer, including answering fan questions about his eating habits, on freddiemercury.com. In 2012, for instance, Freestone revealed that Mercury's favorite curry dish was chicken dhansak. In 2018, he took a question on what the rockstar used to drink and mentioned vodka and tonic among his go-to's. Specifically, Mercury liked his cocktail using Stolichnaya, which changed its name to just "Stoli" outside of Russia. Freestone had earlier confirmed that Stoli was, indeed, Mercury's favorite vodka in a post from 2017.

Knowing his affinity for Stoli makes a 2014 tribute to Mercury especially meaningful. To celebrate the 40-year anniversary of Queen's "Killer Queen", the SPI Group, which owns Stoli, released a vodka with the song's name. The remaining members of the band were part of the effort, and Mercury probably would've been tickled by the thought of his favorite vodka brand making a spirit to honor one of his songs.