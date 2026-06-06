Freddie Mercury's Cocktails Typically Called For One Specific Vodka
One of the greatest stories about legendary Queen frontman Freddie Mercury revolves around vodka and the band's last single. As they were recording "The Show Must Go On" in 1990, Brian May raised concerns that Mercury — already terminally ill at the time — couldn't physically sing the song's more powerful notes. In response, Mercury said, "I'll f**king do it, darling," downed some vodka, and went on to record one of his most defiantly commanding vocals ever. It turns out that the vodka Mercury sought for strength was likely one of the world's most popular brands.
Although Mercury died the following year, Peter "Phoebe" Freestone, his longtime personal assistant, often shared tidbits about the singer, including answering fan questions about his eating habits, on freddiemercury.com. In 2012, for instance, Freestone revealed that Mercury's favorite curry dish was chicken dhansak. In 2018, he took a question on what the rockstar used to drink and mentioned vodka and tonic among his go-to's. Specifically, Mercury liked his cocktail using Stolichnaya, which changed its name to just "Stoli" outside of Russia. Freestone had earlier confirmed that Stoli was, indeed, Mercury's favorite vodka in a post from 2017.
Knowing his affinity for Stoli makes a 2014 tribute to Mercury especially meaningful. To celebrate the 40-year anniversary of Queen's "Killer Queen", the SPI Group, which owns Stoli, released a vodka with the song's name. The remaining members of the band were part of the effort, and Mercury probably would've been tickled by the thought of his favorite vodka brand making a spirit to honor one of his songs.
Why Stoli works great with cocktails
Mercury's liquor of choice for his vodka tonics is also a favorite ingredient among chefs and bartenders because its neutral flavor allows other flavors to shine. That neutrality is a direct result of Stoli's meticulous production process of distilling the vodka three times, then filtering it through quartz sand and charcoal a total of four times. After all that, it's blended with natural spring water to tame the bite of the alcohol. This creates a vodka that is pure, smooth, and adds just enough flavor from its premium ingredients to uplift a cocktail without overpowering any of the mixers.
Founded in 1938, Stoli's process continued to be refined. In the 1960s, the brand also pioneered the production of flavored vodkas, indirectly showing the market that its base spirit worked well with other ingredients. Those flavored vodkas have, in turn, inspired the creation of other cocktails that highlight the liquors' many layers. Stoli's own recipe for a chamoychela, for example, is a chamochela-inspired drink made with the brand's unique chamoy-flavored vodka, helping the cocktail taste more authentically Mexican. In November 2024, Stoli Group USA filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Although the company moved to convert to a Chapter 7 liquidation in January 2026, Stoli Group stated that it's still able to meet consumer demands.
If you want to drink like Freddie Mercury, though, stick with the classic Stoli and Schweppes Tonic Water. A vodka tonic really lets you appreciate what flavors the liquor brings to the table. If you want to explore everything else it can do, however, start with the vodka options included in these easy vodka cocktail recipes.