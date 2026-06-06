Does One Moldy Berry Ruin The Bunch?

You just returned from the farmers market with a bounty of produce, including so many punnets of fresh berries. As you put your purchases away, you realize that the pack of blueberries was not quite as perfect as it first appeared. One moldy blueberry becomes apparent in the corner. You definitely do not want to make any storage mistakes that will make the whole bunch moldy. But did this one berry ruin the whole bunch? Should you throw it all away? The answer, as often happens in these types of cases, is: It depends.

If it is only one moldy berry, Mayo Clinic recommends that you remove that berry and any touching it. If you are feeling wary, you may want to inspect all the berries for mold, specifically around the stems and any bruises , and remove any suspect fruit. Wash the remaining berries with hot water or with a vinegar solution, then pat dry before storing them in the fridge in a breathable container lined with a paper towel. This advice applies to any kind of berry, whether they are packed in clamshell plastic, molded pulp, or paper baskets.