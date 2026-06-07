What Brands Are Behind Aldi's Famous Mama Cozzi's Pizza?

As you walk down an aisle in an Aldi, you'll probably notice that the vast majority of products aren't name brands, but private, store-brand labels. In the frozen foods department, you might spot Mama Cozzi's pizzas, Aldi's exclusive pizza brand. Mama Cozzi's name appears on dozens of items, but Aldi doesn't actually manufacture all of those pizzas. That's the responsibility of two Illinois-based factories: Nation Pizza & Foods and Richelieu Foods.

Although Nation Pizza and Richelieu are both companies hiding behind Aldi's own-brand products, neither is a household name in its own right. The bulk of business for both companies is producing branded items for others. Richelieu specializes in producing private-label goods, while Nation Pizza has manufactured products for food giant Nestlé since 2003. Nestlé actually acquired Nation in 2020.

Aldi, like most grocers, is fairly secretive about the identities of its private-label manufacturers, but one way to tell which companies make certain products is when a recall hits. In 2015, the USDA announced that Nation Pizza had recalled more than 59,000 pounds of Mama Cozzi's pepperoni pizza due to the presence of soy, an undeclared allergen. Another Mama Cozzi's recall affected Richelieu-made pizzas in 2026, over concerns that the dry milk powder in its crust was potentially contaminated with Salmonella.